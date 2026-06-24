Nancy Guthrie Investigators 'Closing in' on Masked 'Porch Guy' Months After Horrifying Security Camera Footage Emerged, Former FBI Agent Claims

Guthrie, 80, was reported missing on February 1, springing the Pima County Sheriffs Department into action. She seemingly disappeared over night with her friends raising concern when she failed to show up for a get-together.

Immediately, a search and rescue team was sent out in conjunction with local agencies like Border Patrol. However, their search was not fruitful, and authorities worried something more sinister was at a play, pointing to signs at the crime scene.

Homicide investigators were called onto the case, and their suspicions appeared to be confirmed after ransom notes hit the media.

The letters demanded cryptocurrency in exchange for Guthrie's return. Her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, and her siblings initially agreed to the payment, but requested a sign of life, aware their mother struggled with health complications.

Ultimately, investigators reportedly had the family deposit a small amount of cash. When it went untouched, authorities were unable to follow the lead. The family reportedly did not send additional money.