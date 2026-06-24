Nancy Guthrie Investigators 'Closing in' on Masked 'Porch Guy' Months After Horrifying Security Camera Footage Emerged, Former FBI Agent Claims
June 24 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie's disappearance still looms over her Arizona community four months later – but investigators might be on the brink of a breakthrough.
Their strongest lead, thus far, has been the video footage retrieved from Guthrie's doorbell security camera. Investigators released stills to the public which showed a masked man on her porch prior to the suspected abduction. However, his identity was unable to be confirmed. Now, experts believe they are "closing in" on who he really is, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Porch Guy Still at Large in Nancy Guthrie Case
Former FBI Special Agent Maureen O’Connell, who claimed to have sources among the investigators, told Megyn Kelly "they’re getting close to the porch guy."
Further, O'Connell suspected his identity would cause the "floodgates" to "swing open" with more information to follow. She explained that she was 75 percent confident the individual would be taken into custody soon.
Kelly replied, "That’s big news. That’s huge – big if true, as the kids say."
Guthrie's Disappearance Nears 5-Month Mark
Guthrie, 80, was reported missing on February 1, springing the Pima County Sheriffs Department into action. She seemingly disappeared over night with her friends raising concern when she failed to show up for a get-together.
Immediately, a search and rescue team was sent out in conjunction with local agencies like Border Patrol. However, their search was not fruitful, and authorities worried something more sinister was at a play, pointing to signs at the crime scene.
Homicide investigators were called onto the case, and their suspicions appeared to be confirmed after ransom notes hit the media.
The letters demanded cryptocurrency in exchange for Guthrie's return. Her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, and her siblings initially agreed to the payment, but requested a sign of life, aware their mother struggled with health complications.
Ultimately, investigators reportedly had the family deposit a small amount of cash. When it went untouched, authorities were unable to follow the lead. The family reportedly did not send additional money.
Guthrie Family Informed Nancy Likely Died
However, a follow up alleged ransom note may have offered closure to the family.
On February 6, the family reportedly received another note that confirmed Guthrie's death, according to report by Air Mail.
A later letter on June 22 to TMZ did not offer apology or clarify Guthrie's status. However, an additional source, who previously claimed to know information about the case, told the outlet "time is no longer of the essence," hinting Guthrie was likely dead.
NBC Requests Guests Avoid Condolences
When Savannah returned to air on the Today show, she was offered loving support from fans and her co-stars. She admitted returning wasn't easy and has been open about her ongoing grief.
Given the sensitivity of the subject, NBC reportedly put a "crystal clear" gag order on guests, instructing them not to offer condolences.
An insider told Radar, "Today is built around routine, entertainment and helping viewers start their day. They don't want every segment overshadowed by a deeply personal family matter."
Savannah apparently agreed with the decision.
Another source said, "She appreciates people's concern. But she doesn't want sympathy to become part of the broadcast. Her focus is on the show."