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EXCLUSIVE: 'Today' is Keeping Mum on Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Nancy — Bosses 'Order Gag on Offering On-Air Condolences to Vanished Elder's Traumatized Daughter'

savannah guthries missing mom nancy today gag order
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy, is at the center of a reported 'Today' gag order.

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June 24 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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NBC has ordered Today guests not to offer condolences, ask questions or reference host Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, on-air on the daytime show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Today Show Guests Told Nancy Guthrie Topic Is Off-Limits

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NBC has reportedly instructed 'Today' guests not to discuss Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, on-air.
Source: MPI28/Capital Pictures / MEGA

NBC has reportedly instructed 'Today' guests not to discuss Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, on-air.

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"The directive is crystal clear," a production insider shared. "No matter who the guest is, they're told not to mention Nancy."

A source pointed out: "Today is built around routine, entertainment and helping viewers start their day. They don't want every segment overshadowed by a deeply personal family matter."

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Savannah Guthrie Refuses to Let Personal Heartache Define Show

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A source said Savannah wants to keep the focus on 'Today' rather than on sympathy surrounding Nancy's disappearance.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

A source said Savannah wants to keep the focus on 'Today' rather than on sympathy surrounding Nancy's disappearance.

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Another source said of Guthrie: "She appreciates people's concern. But she doesn't want sympathy to become part of the broadcast. Her focus is on the show."

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