EXCLUSIVE: 'Today' is Keeping Mum on Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Nancy — Bosses 'Order Gag on Offering On-Air Condolences to Vanished Elder's Traumatized Daughter'

NBC has ordered Today guests not to offer condolences, ask questions or reference host Savannah Guthrie 's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie , on-air on the daytime show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

NBC has reportedly instructed 'Today' guests not to discuss Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, on-air.

"The directive is crystal clear," a production insider shared. "No matter who the guest is, they're told not to mention Nancy."

A source pointed out: "Today is built around routine, entertainment and helping viewers start their day. They don't want every segment overshadowed by a deeply personal family matter."