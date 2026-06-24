EXCLUSIVE: 'Today' is Keeping Mum on Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Nancy — Bosses 'Order Gag on Offering On-Air Condolences to Vanished Elder's Traumatized Daughter'
June 24 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
NBC has ordered Today guests not to offer condolences, ask questions or reference host Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, on-air on the daytime show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Today Show Guests Told Nancy Guthrie Topic Is Off-Limits
"The directive is crystal clear," a production insider shared. "No matter who the guest is, they're told not to mention Nancy."
A source pointed out: "Today is built around routine, entertainment and helping viewers start their day. They don't want every segment overshadowed by a deeply personal family matter."
Savannah Guthrie Refuses to Let Personal Heartache Define Show
Another source said of Guthrie: "She appreciates people's concern. But she doesn't want sympathy to become part of the broadcast. Her focus is on the show."