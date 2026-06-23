Savannah Guthrie Breaks Down on 'Today' Discussing Ransom Note Claiming Missing Mom Nancy Had Died
June 23 2026, Published 9:29 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie broke down on the Today show while discussing new reports a ransom note regarding missing mom Nancy claimed she had died.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the news anchor told her co-hosts that even though she has "no comment" on the headlines and is "not involved in … coverage" of her mother's abduction, she couldn't "pretend" to not be present for the conversation.
Fresh Plea For Help
After reporter Liz Kreutz shared the news, Savannah said: "This is unusual and unprecedented to say the least to be sitting here."
"So since I am I just wanted to take the opportunity to really ask people and really beg people to come forward because somebody knows something.
"This is a news story today that is on your radar, but this is the live my sister, (Annie Guthrie), lives, that I live, that my brother, (Camron Guthrie), lives, that our extended families live, that our children live every day," she explained.
'We Cannot Be In Peace'
Savannah, 54, and her family members are "in agony," she added.
"We cannot be at peace," the journalist said. "No matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy — and I will, I promise I will — this is a moment to say we need your help. … I’m not gonna miss that opportunity.
"No matter how small, the reward is there. You can tell us, it can be anonymous. Please do the right thing," Savannah concluded while surrounded by colleagues Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly and Jenna Bush Hager.
She promised: "We love our mom, and we’ll never stop looking for her. Ever."
Melvin, 47, chimed in to point the public to an FBI tip line to give the Guthrie family "a modicum of peace."
Note Claimed Nancy Was Dead
RadarOnline.com recently told how Nancy’s alleged kidnappers reportedly issued a chilling "apology" for the missing 84-year-old's death just five days after she vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home.
According to a shocking new report, the suspected abductors initially demanded a $4million Bitcoin ransom by 5 p.m. on February 5. But after the deadline passed, a disturbing follow-up message allegedly arrived claiming Nancy was already dead and demanding the same multimillion-dollar payment in exchange for the return of her body.
The harrowing report by Air Mail claimed an initial e-mail letter sent on February 2 to TMZ and two local Tucson TV news stations contained details only someone familiar with the crime would know.
The note described what Nancy was wearing when she vanished from her home in the early morning hours of February 1, and referenced a damaged floodlight in the backyard of her Tucson, Arizona, home.
Although authorities never released details that the frail grandmother was taken from the back of her house, Savannah, revealed in an April 6 interview that the back door was already propped open when her sister, Annie, first discovered their mom was missing.