Savannah Guthrie Breaks Down on 'Today' Discussing Ransom Note Claiming Missing Mom Nancy Had Died

RadarOnline.com can reveal the news anchor told her co-hosts that even though she has "no comment" on the headlines and is "not involved in … coverage" of her mother's abduction, she couldn't "pretend" to not be present for the conversation.

Savannah Guthrie broke down on the Today show while discussing new reports a ransom note regarding missing mom Nancy claimed she had died .

Savannah used the segment to urge people to come forward with new information.

"This is a news story today that is on your radar, but this is the live my sister, (Annie Guthrie), lives, that I live, that my brother, (Camron Guthrie), lives, that our extended families live, that our children live every day," she explained.

"So since I am I just wanted to take the opportunity to really ask people and really beg people to come forward because somebody knows something.

After reporter Liz Kreutz shared the news, Savannah said: "This is unusual and unprecedented to say the least to be sitting here."

Savannah says herself and family are living in constant agony.

Savannah, 54, and her family members are "in agony," she added.

"We cannot be at peace," the journalist said. "No matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy — and I will, I promise I will — this is a moment to say we need your help. … I’m not gonna miss that opportunity.

"No matter how small, the reward is there. You can tell us, it can be anonymous. Please do the right thing," Savannah concluded while surrounded by colleagues Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly and Jenna Bush Hager.

She promised: "We love our mom, and we’ll never stop looking for her. Ever."

Melvin, 47, chimed in to point the public to an FBI tip line to give the Guthrie family "a modicum of peace."