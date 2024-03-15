Farrah Fawcett Never Wanted Gravesite to Be an 'Attraction' Despite Love for Fans, Friend Says Late Star Wished to Be Left in 'Peace'
Farrah Fawcett never wanted her gravesite to be a "public attraction" in spite of her love for fans, a friend of the late Charlie's Angels icon told RadarOnline.com, revealing she specifically expressed her desire to be cremated prior to her death.
Craig Nevius, the executive producer of the 2005 reality show, Chasing Farrah, and 2009 documentary, Farrah's Story, said that during their 5-year friendship, she never once turned down a photo with her adoring supporters even when she had cancer.
He said that Fawcett confided in him that she wished to be left in "peace" when she died.
Fawcett's pal told us it's upsetting that her longtime lover, Ryan O'Neal, was buried alongside her at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary in Los Angeles, and that his name has since been added to her tombstone.
"Ryan got what he wanted. He and Farrah are now co-stars in eternity," Nevius told RadarOnline.com. "This is the ultimate act of celebrity entitlement and narcissism."
Three out of O'Neal's four children were absent during his memorial service late last year. The Love Story star was father to daughter Tatum and son Griffin with his first wife, Joanna Moore; son Patrick with his second wife, Leigh Taylor-Young; and son Redmond with Fawcett.
Patrick, who organized the funeral, was the only one who went and he praised his father for being his hero. Griffin told the New York Post that Tatum and their half-brother, Redmond, who is currently incarcerated at a state hospital in California, were both not invited and nor was he.
The actor died of congestive heart failure in Dec. 2023. He was 83.
Her friend noted the location where Fawcett is buried is beautiful, but that is not what she wanted at the end of the day. The starlet died in 2009 at the age of 62.
Other celebrities including Bettie Page, Tom Petty, and Dean Martin were also laid to rest at Pierce Brothers.
Nevius said it was an outrage that O'Neal was buried next to Fawcett two weeks after his death as the longtime lovers were never married and the Peyton Place star had once told Oprah Winfrey they never discussed "the end" or what things might bring.
"We didn't talk about a will or where she should be buried," he said during a 2010 interview.
In the wake of her death, O'Neal told PEOPLE, "There was never a day I didn't love her."