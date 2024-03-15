Farrah Fawcett Never Wanted Gravesite to Be an 'Attraction' Despite Love for Fans, Friend Says Late Star Wished to Be Left in 'Peace'

Farrah Fawcett never wanted her gravesite to be a "public attraction" in spite of her love for fans, a friend of the late Charlie's Angels icon told RadarOnline.com, revealing she specifically expressed her desire to be cremated prior to her death.

Craig Nevius, the executive producer of the 2005 reality show, Chasing Farrah, and 2009 documentary, Farrah's Story, said that during their 5-year friendship, she never once turned down a photo with her adoring supporters even when she had cancer.