EXCLUSIVE: MAGA Mob Turns on Donald Trump Over President's Astonishing U-Turn Over Assaults on Iran's Army
June 2 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is sparking a mutiny among his most loyal supporters after appearing to reverse his long-standing claims U.S. military action had devastated Iran's armed forces – prompting accusations of inconsistency as tensions continue to rise across the Middle East.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 79-year-old president had repeatedly boasted Iran's military capabilities had been crushed, bragging in previous remarks: "We beat them very badly, now they're reduced to little boats with machine guns on the front of them. Every single ship they had is resting underwater at the bottom of the sea."
Trump's Iran U-Turn Sparks Fury
However, during a new interview, Trump did a U-turn, saying US forces had intentionally avoided targeting Iran's military structure.
His remarks came as Israeli forces expanded operations in Lebanon, Hezbollah launched fresh rocket attacks into northern Israel and fears grew of a wider regional conflict involving Tehran, Washington and Jerusalem.
Addressing the state of Iran's armed forces, Trump said: "Their military – we've sort of left it alone, because we think that their military is somewhat, somewhat moderate. We've actually left their military alone. People would be surprised to hear that."
Leading MAGA activists have reacted with frustration online, ranting the comments contradicted months of presidential rhetoric.
One Republican strategist close to the movement told us: "Supporters were told Iran's military had been broken. Hearing the president now say it was largely left intact has created real confusion among parts of the base."
Another source familiar with conservative grassroots groups said: "Many voters back Trump because they see him as decisive. These comments have led some supporters to question exactly what the administration's policy has been."
MAGA Base Questions Trump's Strategy
Trump argued leaving Iran's military intact was a deliberate strategy designed to prevent wider instability.
Drawing comparisons with other conflicts in the region, he said: "Mistakes flats in Tyre, have been made in wars in South Lebanon where you wipe out everybody and then you have a country that, for 40 years, you can never rebuild."
Moments later, however, Trump appeared to contradict his own assessment, saying: "Iran is in a very bad position.
"They have no military, all they have is good talk and a fake press."
Israel Pushes Deeper Into Lebanon
The president's remarks came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered renewed military operations in Lebanon.
Netanyahu was seen meeting Israel Defense Forces troops on the country's northern border over the weekend after a fragile ceasefire broke down.
Israeli forces are believed to be targeting a suburb of Beirut considered one of Hezbollah's principal strongholds.
Military analysts expect further large-scale airstrikes in the southern parts of the Lebanese capital in the coming days, raising concerns over a worsening humanitarian crisis.
More than 1.2 million Lebanese people have reportedly fled their homes since fighting intensified in southern Lebanon.
Israeli troops have also advanced deeper into Lebanese territory than at any point in the past 26 years, capturing the historic Beaufort Castle in the south of the country.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam accused Israel of pursuing a "scorched-earth policy" and inflicting collective punishment on communities in southern Lebanon.
The growing connection between the conflicts in Lebanon and Iran was underscored by Iranian foreign minister Esmaeil Baghaei, who said: "We insist that a ceasefire in Lebanon is an essential condition for any deal aimed at ending the war."
Despite diplomatic efforts, fighting continued.
Hezbollah launched rockets towards northern Israel, including the coastal city of Haifa, while Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon reportedly killed six people overnight.