EXCLUSIVE: MAGA Mob Turns on Donald Trump Over President's Astonishing U-Turn Over Assaults on Iran's Army

However, during a new interview, Trump did a U-turn, saying US forces had intentionally avoided targeting Iran's military structure.

His remarks came as Israeli forces expanded operations in Lebanon, Hezbollah launched fresh rocket attacks into northern Israel and fears grew of a wider regional conflict involving Tehran, Washington and Jerusalem.

Addressing the state of Iran's armed forces, Trump said: "Their military – we've sort of left it alone, because we think that their military is somewhat, somewhat moderate. We've actually left their military alone. People would be surprised to hear that."

Leading MAGA activists have reacted with frustration online, ranting the comments contradicted months of presidential rhetoric.

One Republican strategist close to the movement told us: "Supporters were told Iran's military had been broken. Hearing the president now say it was largely left intact has created real confusion among parts of the base."

Another source familiar with conservative grassroots groups said: "Many voters back Trump because they see him as decisive. These comments have led some supporters to question exactly what the administration's policy has been."