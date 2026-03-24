Trump Begs Republicans to Pass SAVE Act 'for Jesus' — As He Urges Lawmakers to Work Through Easter in Bizarre Rant

Trump has appeared to become increasingly more openly religious since the last presidential election, often talking about God and Jesus in interviews and social media posts.

As Radar previously reported, the POTUS has also expressed his desire to go to "heaven." Back in February, he said he wasn't a "perfect candidate," but said he did "a lot of good." However, at other times, he's voiced doubts that he would make it there.

"I think I’m maybe not heaven-bound," he told a reporter on Air Force One earlier this year. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to make heaven. But I've made life a lot better for a lot of people."

In a separate interview, he also previously joked that he was "never gonna make it to heaven."

"I don’t think I can make it," he quipped at the time. "I don’t think I qualify."