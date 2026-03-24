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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Begs Republicans to Pass SAVE Act 'for Jesus' — As He Urges Lawmakers to Work Through Easter in Bizarre Rant

Donald Trump called for Republicans to pass the SAVE Act.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called for Republicans to pass the SAVE Act.

March 24 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump implored Republican lawmakers to work through the Easter holiday to pass a voter ID bill as he bizarrely called on them to do it "for Jesus."

This week, the Senate is expected to vote on the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act – also known as the SAVE Act – which details updated requirements for identification necessary to vote.

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'Make This One for Jesus'

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Donald Trump urged Republicans to pass a bill that would require proof of citizenships to vote.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump urged Republicans to pass a bill that would require proof of citizenships to vote.

"So I’m tying Homeland Security into voter identification — with picture and proof of citizenship — in order to vote," Trump, 79, said on Monday, March 24. "And those two items are the most important thing having to do with Homeland Security, so it should be part of the Homeland Security bill."

"I’m requesting that the Republican senators do that immediately. You don’t have to take a fast vote. Don’t worry about Easter going home," he added, referring to the upcoming holiday on April 5. "In fact, make this one for Jesus, okay? Make this one for Jesus! That’s what I tell them. That would be a d--n good thing."

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Donald Trump Rants About SAVE Act Before Vote

Donald Trump suggested lawmakers could work through Easter.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump suggested lawmakers could work through Easter.

This comes after the POTUS claimed the SAVE Act was "far more important than anything else we are doing in the Senate" in a wild tirade posted to Truth Social on Sunday, March 22.

"I don’t think we should make any deal with the Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats unless, and until, they Vote with Republicans to pass ‘THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,'" he wrote at the time.

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Donald Trump called Democrats 'crazy' and 'country destroying' in a rant on the SAVE Act.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Democrats 'crazy' and 'country destroying' in a rant on the SAVE Act.

Trump also raged at Democrats for asking for an "unacceptable" $5billion cut in ICE funding, a deal which he claimed "even when disguised as something else, is unacceptable to me and the American people."

He gave the caveat that such a deal could potentially be acceptable if it includes "their approval of Voter I.D., (with picture!), Citizenship to Vote," and "No Mail-In Voting (with exceptions)."

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Trump Talks Heaven

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Donald Trump expressed both hopes and doubts that he would make it to heaven.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump expressed both hopes and doubts that he would make it to heaven.

Trump has appeared to become increasingly more openly religious since the last presidential election, often talking about God and Jesus in interviews and social media posts.

As Radar previously reported, the POTUS has also expressed his desire to go to "heaven." Back in February, he said he wasn't a "perfect candidate," but said he did "a lot of good." However, at other times, he's voiced doubts that he would make it there.

"I think I’m maybe not heaven-bound," he told a reporter on Air Force One earlier this year. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to make heaven. But I've made life a lot better for a lot of people."

In a separate interview, he also previously joked that he was "never gonna make it to heaven."

"I don’t think I can make it," he quipped at the time. "I don’t think I qualify."

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