Bush's Desperate Takeover: Former President and His Family 'Plotting to Take Back the Republican Party' From Trump and MAGA Ahead of Crucial 2028 Election
Nov. 21 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Former President George W. Bush and his family are said to be plotting to take back the Republican Party from President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rumors alleged a plan is being formed to end the so-called "Bush Exile" and reclaim control of the GOP from Trump, his Vice President J.D. Vance, and MAGA-aligned politicians ahead of the 2028 presidential election.
An insider described as a "former Bush official" reportedly told a news outlet Trump "knows that there’s no third-term option" while acknowledging "there's no doubt" Vance "has a head start" to become the Republican nominee in 2028.
While Vance may have "a head start," the insider noted, "I don't think it's locked in by any stretch. There will be a big open field within the Republican Party (in 2028)."
While Bush has refrained from publicly condemning Trump, and has received backlash from his own party for choosing to do so, he still holds tremendous influence in the GOP.
Trump's Foreign Policy Is a Weakness?
During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump blasted Bush's foreign policy and "forever wars" and slammed "neocons" like the late former Vice President Dick Cheney, whose family notably did not extend an invitation to the president or vice president for his memorial service on Thursday, November 20.
Fast forward to 2025, Trump's foreign policies have strained relationships with longtime U.S. allies while cozying up to Russia's Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
"Putin feels he has a free hand now," the former Bush official said as he claimed the president doesn't have solid advisors in his circle.
Trump's Crashing Ratings
"He's consciously surrounded himself with yes men and yes women," the source explained. "That's something he thinks will serve him better because he won't be constrained by the deep state, but, in fact, it will not serve him well, and won't serve the country well either."
Trump's approval rating has dropped significantly since taking office for his second term in January. A Gallup poll taken earlier this year revealed Republican voters approved of Bush 52 percent to Trump at 48 percent.
While Bush may refuse to badmouth the 47th president, Trump has been open about his dislike of the former Republican Party leader.
Trump V. Bush
Trump said of Bush in 2021: "I have never got so much as a thank-you note from that ungrateful b-----d. I don't know, maybe he's too busy with his so-called paintings to write."
While putting his touch on the White House earlier this year, Trump moved the official portraits of Bush and his father, former President George H.W. Bush, to a secret stairwell far away from the view of any visitors.
Ironically, the same week Trump moved the Bushes' portraits, George W. and his brother, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, were among dozens to gather for a "secret" meeting at the family's summer house in Kennebunkport.
The Bush brothers and 65 friends of the family reportedly met to raise funds for their cousin, tech entrepreneur Jonathan Bush, 56.
Jonathan is the brother of former Extra host Billy Bush, who was at the center of Trump's infamous hot mic moment before the 2016 election.
The 56-year-old is expected to throw his hat into the ring to become the Governor of Maine in 2026.