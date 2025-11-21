Bush's Desperate Takeover: Former President and His Family 'Plotting to Take Back the Republican Party' From Trump and MAGA Ahead of Crucial 2028 Election

An insider described as a "former Bush official" reportedly told a news outlet Trump "knows that there’s no third-term option" while acknowledging "there's no doubt" Vance "has a head start" to become the Republican nominee in 2028.

While Vance may have "a head start," the insider noted, "I don't think it's locked in by any stretch. There will be a big open field within the Republican Party (in 2028)."

While Bush has refrained from publicly condemning Trump, and has received backlash from his own party for choosing to do so, he still holds tremendous influence in the GOP.