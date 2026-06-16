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Home > Gossip > Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Pals Would Be 'Shocked' If Her Wedding to Travis Kelce Is Held at Madison Square Garden — As the Venue Is Tipped as Possible 'Decoy'

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's close pals are skeptical that she would marry Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.

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June 16 2026, Updated 11:59 a.m. ET

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Several of Taylor Swift's closest friends and wedding invitees say they would be "shocked" if the pop superstar actually ties the knot with Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The major venue has been the subject of numerous wedding-related reports after it was revealed the pop star, 36, and the Kansas City Chiefs star, also 36, are officially getting married on July 3 in Midtown Manhattan.

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Invitees Are 'Shocked' at Taylor Swift Wedding Reports

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Photo of Maureen Callahan and Rob Shuter
Source: The Nerve with Maureen Callahan/YouTube

Close pals of Taylor Swift don't think Madison Square Garden is the likely wedding venue.

"My sources don't know where this wedding is because the guests do not know," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter revealed on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.

"This does not feel like Taylor Swift. And her friends totally agreed. I spoke to three people who know Taylor really well. The three of them are going to the wedding. They don't know where it is, but they said they would be shocked if she gets married at Madison Square Garden," Shuter dished about how the 20,000-seat venue seemed so off-brand for the Lover songstress.

"Taylor Swift that I know, I've met her several times ... I can't believe she'd do this. This feels like a Kardashian wedding," he noted of the arena setting.

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Madison Square Garden Could Be a 'Decoy' Location

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has been wearing plenty of wedding white in the lead-up to her nuptials.

"Let's also remember too that Taylor is the queen of decoys. She likes playing with the media. She calls it an Easter egg. I call it devilishness. She likes to keep us guessing, " Shuter pointed out, referring to how Swift has been able to "pull the wool over the media's eyes" in the past.

However, the former celebrity publicist believes the home of the newly-minted world champion New York Knicks will play a part in the 14-time Grammy winner's big day.

"I think this is a decoy. I think this is a really great way for Taylor to have all the eyes of the world. Now, from what? She's getting married on July 3rd. From July 1st, every media outlet from around the world is going to be in a truck sitting outside Madison Square Garden, and she's going to get married somewhere else. It's like, 'Look over there while I get married over here,'" Shuter explained.

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Rob Shuter Predicts MSG Will Be a Staging Area for Guests

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Tavis Kelce have kept their exact wedding venue under tight wraps.

"I predict she is not getting married at the Garden," Shuter added, theorizing that it will be a staging point for Swift and Kelce's hundreds of wedding attendees, who will be shuttled to a much more private second location that will be kept tightly under wraps until the "I Do's."

"I predict that they are meeting at the Garden. They're going to jump on buses and go somewhere else. But I would be shocked if she does this at the Garden," the entertainment industry veteran shared.

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New York's Mayor Brags About Taylor Swift's Wedding

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

The couple announced their engagement in August 2025 after dating for two years.

Even New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani got in on the buzz about Swift and Kelce marrying at MSG during a June 15 news conference when discussing the Knicks' upcoming victory parade.

"We are the biggest city in the country, we are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one [the World Cup]. We know it coincides with the Knicks' finals run. We know it coincides with July 4th, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding, all happening at the same time, and we are so excited to welcome the world here," he shared.

TMZ reported on June 16 that Swift commissioned an enormous stage for her upcoming wedding, with construction underway at a Pennsylvania production facility that previously built towering video columns for her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour.

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