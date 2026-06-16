Taylor Swift's Pals Would Be 'Shocked' If Her Wedding to Travis Kelce Is Held at Madison Square Garden — As the Venue Is Tipped as Possible 'Decoy'

"My sources don't know where this wedding is because the guests do not know," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter revealed on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.

"This does not feel like Taylor Swift. And her friends totally agreed. I spoke to three people who know Taylor really well. The three of them are going to the wedding. They don't know where it is, but they said they would be shocked if she gets married at Madison Square Garden," Shuter dished about how the 20,000-seat venue seemed so off-brand for the Lover songstress.

"Taylor Swift that I know, I've met her several times ... I can't believe she'd do this. This feels like a Kardashian wedding," he noted of the arena setting.