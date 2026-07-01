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Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Harvey Weinstein, 74, 'Recovering' After the Disgraced Producer Was Rushed to Bellevue Hospital From Prison With Heart Failure

A photo of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein was taken to the hospital in his latest health issue.

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July 1 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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Harvey Weinstein is alive and well, despite a recent trip to Bellevue Hospital.

The disgraced Hollywood producer was rushed from Rikers Island to the hospital's prison ward about two weeks ago after suffering from heart failure, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

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Harvey Weinstein Recovering From Heart Failure

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A photo of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Weinstein is recovering after suffering heart failure.

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Weinstein's rep, Juda Engelmayer, confirmed to Radar, "Harvey is doing well. Resting and recovering."

While at the hospital, Weinstein is reportedly being treated for pneumonia with antibiotics. Additionally, he is hooked up to a heart monitor and an IV.

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This isn't Weinstein's first health blip behind bars. In fact, Weinstein himself is in such poor health that he's even certain he's going to die incarcerated.

"I’m dying here. And the DA’s idea is probably to have me dying in prison. But I am dying," he told the Hollywood Reporter in an explosive tell-all interview.

He was first arrested in 2018, and his health began to decline as he went through a slew of trials. Weinstein was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of bone marrow cancer.

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Sentencing Slated for September

A photo of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

He is currently awaiting another sentencing.

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The 74-year-old was sentenced to 23 years in New York prison and an additional 16 years in California. The 23-year sentence was initially overturned, prompting a retrial.

A total of three New York trials occurred, in which he was ultimately convicted on one charge of rape. Additional charges resulted in a hung jury, and a third led to an acquittal. His resentencing is slated for later this year, but the disgraced star is unlikely to experience life from behind bars ever again.

Weinstein continues to insist on his innocence.

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Harvey Weinstein Suffers From String of Health Incidents

A photo of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

The disgraced producer makes frequent trips to the hospital.

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Throughout his New York trials, Weinstein experienced bouts of health concerns. In 2024, while awaiting trial, he was checked into New York's Bellevue Hospital, being kept in a prison ward for a “myriad of health conditions."

Craig Rothfeld, Mr. Weinstein’s authorized representative and prison consultant, said in a statement at the time, "We continue to express our gratitude to the officers, doctors and nurses at DOCS, CHS, and NYC H+H who saw to it that Mr. Weinstein was immediately transferred to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward and will continue working hand in hand with them to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives proper medical treatment."

By the time his retrial came around in 2025, Weinstein was so unhealthy that he was allowed to stay in Bellevue during the duration of the trial rather than be at Rikers.

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A photo of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Weinstein is convinced he'll die in prison.

After his conviction, he was returned to Rikers Island to await his third trial after a hung jury, which concluded in yet another mistrial.

Within the prison, Weinstein admitted, he lives an isolated life, spending 23 hours a day in prison. He said, "It hurts me because it forces me into isolation. It’s too dangerous for me to be around anyone else."

He added, "One time while I was waiting to use the phone, I asked the guy in front of me if he was done. He got off and punched me hard in the face. I fell on the floor, bleeding everywhere. I was hurt really badly. The cops asked me who had done it, but I couldn’t say. You can't be a rat. That’s the law of the jungle."

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