EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Harvey Weinstein, 74, 'Recovering' After the Disgraced Producer Was Rushed to Bellevue Hospital From Prison With Heart Failure

This isn't Weinstein's first health blip behind bars. In fact, Weinstein himself is in such poor health that he's even certain he's going to die incarcerated.

"I’m dying here. And the DA’s idea is probably to have me dying in prison. But I am dying," he told the Hollywood Reporter in an explosive tell-all interview.

He was first arrested in 2018, and his health began to decline as he went through a slew of trials. Weinstein was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of bone marrow cancer.