FBI Declares Three Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Notes Fake — As Probe Into Savannah's Missing Mom Takes Dramatic Turn

Searchers had been deciphering a trio of notes thought to come from someone connected to Nancy's kidnapper or kidnappers.

Two of the notes were reported in early February, days after 84-year-old Nancy vanished. A third ‌message, from someone claiming to know the kidnappers' identities, was received within the past few days.

However, at least two people involved in the search have now confirmed that the letters are fake.

"None of the ransom notes are believed to be genuine," one FBI official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. A second law enforcement source familiar with the matter confirmed the FBI's assessment of the ransom notes.