EXCLUSIVE: Excruciating Nancy Guthrie Mystery Update Issued as Missing 84-Year-Old's TV Star Daughter Mourns Nightmarish Mother's Day 

The 54-year-old Today host has been living through what family friends call the darkest chapter of her life since Nancy vanished from her Arizona home on February 1.

Savannah Guthrie spent Mother's Day pleading for answers over the disappearance of her mother Nancy Guthrie , declaring she will "never stop looking" as the NBC star confronts what sources told RadarOnline.com is the "excruciating limbo" of not knowing whether her 84-year-old mother is alive.

Another source added: "Mother's Day was especially painful because Savannah had gone from celebrating her mother to begging the public for information about where she might be."

One insider told us: "Savannah is emotionally exhausted, but she refuses to let her mother disappear quietly. Every holiday and family milestone now carries this unbearable sense of absence."

Despite that belief, sources close to the broadcaster said she remains determined to continue the search and keep public attention focused on the investigation.

Authorities are reportedly treating the case as a suspected kidnapping, while Guthrie has publicly acknowledged she fears her mother may no longer be alive.

The journalist shared an emotional message on Instagram to solicit public help.

Friends said Guthrie has been devastated by the uncertainty surrounding the disappearance, describing the lack of answers as more painful than grief itself.

"We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous, and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home."

She wrote: "We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you.

In an emotional Instagram message shared on Sunday, May 10, Guthrie appealed directly to the public for help.

Guthrie acknowledged her fears that her mother might no longer be alive.

During a tearful conversation with former Today co-host Hoda Kotb , the journalist described hearing what she believed was the voice of God during the early days of the search.

Guthrie previously revealed she believes she received a spiritual sign telling her her mother was no longer suffering.

One source close to the family said: "What is tormenting Savannah is the not knowing. There is no closure, no explanation and no certainty about what happened to Nancy. She wakes up every day still hoping for a breakthrough while also trying to prepare herself emotionally for the worst."

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She said: "Early on, I felt that I heard, one of the very few times in my life, I did hear God speak to me.

"As I said to myself, 'I can handle anything. I just can't handle not knowing... I have to know.' And I heard a voice and it said, 'You do know where she is.

"She's with me.'So whether she's on this Earth still or whether she's in Heaven, I know where she is. I know who she's with. But we need to know."

The disappearance has also shaken Guthrie's Christian faith.

During Good Shepherd New York's Easter digital gathering in April, she admitted she had struggled with feelings of abandonment and despair while searching for answers.

The broadcaster added: "Standing here today, I have to tell you, there are moments in which that promise seems irretrievably far away, when life itself seems far harder than death."

Guthrie later described the ordeal as a "grievous and uniquely cruel injury of not knowing, of uncertainty and confusion and answers withheld in those darkest moments."

A source familiar with the family's situation added: "Savannah has spent her career staying composed under pressure, but this has shattered her emotionally. "She is trying to hold onto faith while living through a nightmare that has no ending yet."