Harvey Weinstein, 74, 'Rushed to Hospital' from Prison after 'Suffering Heart Failure' — Disgraced Movie Mogul 'Not Out of the Woods Yet'

Weinstein, 74, was being held at New York's Rikers Island jail while awaiting sentencing in September over his 2025 sexual assault conviction when the medical emergency took place two weeks ago.

According to TMZ, he suffered heart failure linked to pneumonia and was rushed to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward in Manhattan.

Sources told the outlet that Weinstein had difficulty breathing before authorities transferred him to hospital, where he has remained ever since.

Doctors have reportedly placed him on an IV, connected him to a heart monitor and given him antibiotics to treat the pneumonia.