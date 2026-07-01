Harvey Weinstein, 74, 'Rushed to Hospital' from Prison after 'Suffering Heart Failure' — Disgraced Movie Mogul 'Not Out of the Woods Yet'
July 1 2026, Published 8:40 a.m. ET
Shamed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized after suffering heart failure, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Hollywood producer, 74, was struggling to breathe before being transferred from prison for emergency treatment after developing pneumonia.
Weinstein Had 'Difficulty Breathing'
Weinstein, 74, was being held at New York's Rikers Island jail while awaiting sentencing in September over his 2025 sexual assault conviction when the medical emergency took place two weeks ago.
According to TMZ, he suffered heart failure linked to pneumonia and was rushed to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward in Manhattan.
Sources told the outlet that Weinstein had difficulty breathing before authorities transferred him to hospital, where he has remained ever since.
Doctors have reportedly placed him on an IV, connected him to a heart monitor and given him antibiotics to treat the pneumonia.
Form For Hospital Visits
Sources said Weinstein is now feeling better but is “not out of the woods” yet.
Weinstein, who is behind bars after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault, was previously diagnosed with cancer.
In 2024, he was taken to the same hospital unit after "suffering from a lack of adequate medical care and enduring deplorable and inhumane conditions on Rikers Island."
That hospital trip was attributed to an "alarming" blood test result, his lawyer said.
Weinstein has been at the centre of rape or sexual misconduct allegations from more than 100 people, with some claims dating back to the 1970s.
Prison Is A 'Death March'
The allegations sparked the MeToo movement, which highlighted sexual violence in the film industry, as well as worldwide.
He has denied all allegations against him, and was previously handed a 23-year prison sentence in 2020 – this was overturned by the Court of Appeal in a shocking development.
In early January, it was reported that Weinstein was considering a guilty plea deal after saying prison was a "death march."
"I know I was unfaithful, I know I acted wrongly, but I never assaulted anyone," Weinstein told the court earlier this year.
"The isolation is unbearable. My body is failing,’ he added, describing Rikers jail, where he’s been held for two years, as 'a slow march toward death.'
In 2024, it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia, a form of bone marrow cancer.
The latest health scare also comes months after Weinstein described his bleak existence inside the notorious Rikers Island jail, where he claimed he had been violently attacked by another inmate.
"One time while I was waiting to use the phone, I asked the guy in front of me if he was done," Weinstein told The Hollywood Reporter.
"He got off and punched me hard in the face. I fell on the floor, bleeding everywhere. I was hurt really badly."
Weinstein said he spends up to 23 hours a day alone in his cell because prison officials believe it is too dangerous for him to mix with the general population.
"It’s too dangerous for me to be around anyone else… every time I’m out there, I feel like I'm under siege," he claimed