Harvey Weinstein's Third Rape Trial Ends in Mistrial as Jury Unable to Reach Unanimous Verdict — After Accuser 'Relived Unthinkably Painful Experiences in Front of Strangers'
May 15 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Harvey Weinstein's third rape trial has ended in a mistrial, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
Former actress and hairstylist Jessica Mann had accused the disgraced Hollywood producer of raping her inside a NYC hotel room in 2013.
'We Are Disappointed'
Following the mistrial, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg responded in a statement, admitting, "While we are disappointed that the proceedings ended with a mistrial, we deeply respect the jury system and sincerely thank all of the jurors for their time and dedication."
He continued, "For nearly a decade, Jessica Mann has fought for justice. Over the course of many weeks during three separate trials, she relived unthinkably painful experiences in front of complete strangers."
Weinstein, who has been charged with one count of rape, has been tried three times in connection with Mann's shocking allegation. In 2020, the Oscar winner was convicted of raping Mann and sexually assaulting former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley.
However, four years later, the New York Court of Appeals overturned the conviction, ruling the trial judge wrongly allowed women whose allegations were not part of the criminal case against the movie producer to testify.
Harvey Weinstein Whines 'It's Just Not Fair'
Weinstein, who has denied all of the allegations, was tried again the following year. He was found guilty of a first-degree criminal sexual act against Haley, but when it came to Mann, the jury remained deadlocked.
Before the verdict was read, Weinstiein, who sat in a wheelchair, begged to speak to Judge Curtis Farber and cried: "This is not right for me, the person on trial here."
He whined at the time, "Lawyers can fight all they want. This is my life on the line. It’s not fair. It’s that simple. It's just not fair."
"It could be in my favor, but it’s not fair. That’s the problem with this... This is over," Weinstein told the judge after he was informed the jury was struggling to reach a decision.
During the June 2025 trial, Weinstein was found not guilty of a second charge of criminal sexual act from allegations brought by ex-Polish runway model Kaja Sokola.
She had previously accused him of raping her and molesting her on two separate occasions under the guise of helping her career. Sokola had claimed Weinstein began to boast about how he made Penelope Cruz and Gwyneth Paltrow famous when she attempted to leave.
Following the jury's mistrial, Bragg revealed what his team and Mann's next steps will be, and whether they will continue to pursue a conviction.
Accuser Jessica Mann's Next Steps
He explained, "We will consider our next steps in consultation with Ms. Mann, and in consideration of Harvey Weinstein's pending sentencing following last year's trial conviction for forcibly sexually assaulting Miriam Haley.
"As always, we will continue to prosecute crimes of sexual violence – no matter who the defendant is – in a survivor-centered manner that uplifts their voices in the pursuit of justice."
In a separate case in California in 2022, Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault and sentenced to 16 years behind bars.
The 74-year-old was previously believed to have been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, with sources claiming he feared he would die in prison.
However, a representative for Weinstein shut down the rumors about his health and said in a statement, "It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse. Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein’s privacy, we will offer no further comment."