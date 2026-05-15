Harvey Weinstein's Third Rape Trial Ends in Mistrial as Jury Unable to Reach Unanimous Verdict — After Accuser 'Relived Unthinkably Painful Experiences in Front of Strangers'

Following the mistrial, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg responded in a statement, admitting, "While we are disappointed that the proceedings ended with a mistrial, we deeply respect the jury system and sincerely thank all of the jurors for their time and dedication."

He continued, "For nearly a decade, Jessica Mann has fought for justice. Over the course of many weeks during three separate trials, she relived unthinkably painful experiences in front of complete strangers."

Weinstein, who has been charged with one count of rape, has been tried three times in connection with Mann's shocking allegation. In 2020, the Oscar winner was convicted of raping Mann and sexually assaulting former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley.

However, four years later, the New York Court of Appeals overturned the conviction, ruling the trial judge wrongly allowed women whose allegations were not part of the criminal case against the movie producer to testify.