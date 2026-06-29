Melania Trump, 56, Insists She Didn't Marry The Don for Money Despite Huge Age Gap — As First Lady Rages 'People Don't Know Me'

In an interview years before the couple said their "I dos," Melania was confronted about the motivation behind the relationship during a 1999 interview with ABC News.

During the now memorable chat, journalist Don Dahler asked for Melania's response to all the rumors she's a "gold digger."

"People don't know me," she said at the time. "People who talk like this don't know me."

Dahler then pointed out the huge gap, "Well, it's not every day you see a 26-year-old supermodel on the arm of a 53-year-old car mechanic.