How Co-Hosting Soccer’s Biggest Stage Is Changing Canada Forever
July 9 2026, Updated 3:00 p.m. ET
Canada is no longer just watching the world’s most popular sport; it’s helping to run the show. As one of the three co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico, the country has stepped onto the biggest stage of them all, and the ripple effect is being felt in every corner. From coast to coast, a nation that’s more commonly associated with hockey arenas is discovering what it means to be at the centre of the soccer universe. And the timing couldn’t be better, with Canada looking to make every second count.
The Economic Boom Nobody Saw Coming
The economic windfall alone is staggering. Co-hosting rights bring with them millions in tourism dollars, infrastructure investment, and global brand exposure that would take decades to replicate through more conventional means. Hotels are fully booked, transport systems have been improved, and stadiums in Toronto and Vancouver have been transformed to meet FIFA’s high standards. The buzz is being felt beyond the pitch too. For example, it’s already inspired soccer-themed games at online casino Ontario licensed platforms, a clear sign that the sport’s footprint is expanding into entertainment spaces.
Growing the Game From the Ground Up
Then there’s the long game. Host nations consistently see a sustained surge in grassroots participation following a major tournament like the World Cup. Younger people who watched the best players on the planet perform in their own country are going to sign up for youth leagues, and they’ll do so in record numbers. Soccer academies are already reporting waiting lists. Canada’s next generation of athletes will now grow up in a country where soccer is no longer an afterthought.
A Global Spotlight Money Can’t Buy
The global visibility factor cannot be overstated either. Billions of eyes will be on Canada during every matchday, and what they will see is a country that is welcoming, modern, diverse, and capable of delivering huge sporting events. As a result, tourism will be boosted long after the World Cup is over, as people will want to visit the country after seeing it in action during the tournament. And those who travelled for soccer will naturally fall in love with Canada and want to return to relive some great memories. It is this same visibility that hotels, the entertainment industry, and of course the gaming and online casino industry are counting on.
Canada’s Soccer Revolution
For Canadian soccer, this is nothing short of a revolution. The men’s national team’s dramatic return to the World Cup in 2022, ending a 36-year absence, was already a watershed moment. But co-hosting the 2026 World Cup puts the sport on an entirely different level domestically. Sponsorship deals are flowing in. Broadcast rights are commanding attention. And the Canadian Premier League and Major League Soccer franchises within the country will benefit as a result through increased ticket sales and fan engagement.
Every Sector Wins
Hospitality, retail, media, tourism, and tech sectors are already cashing in on the moment. Local businesses in host cities are reporting significant revenue boosts, with bars, restaurants, fan zones, betting lounges and casinos becoming social hot spots. Merch sales are through the roof. And with international broadcasters in town, there’s an enormous amount of content being produced that showcases the country in a positive light.
Canada has spent decades building a reputation as one of the most desirable countries to live in. Co-hosting the World Cup adds another chapter in that story, one that the entire planet will read.