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Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift 'Closes Chapter' on Being 'Active Godmother' to Blake Lively's 4 Kids After Bust-Up With Actress and Husband Ryan Reynolds

picture of Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has 'closed chapter' on being an 'active godmother' to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' kids.

July 9 2026, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift's fallout with Blake Lively has resulted in the singer losing contact with her ex-BFF's four children — despite being their godmother.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the recently-married star, 36, no-longer has a close relationship with the kids, according to new claims, with insiders saying she feels that "chapter" of her life has closed.

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'Her Role Of Godfather Naturally Faded'

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picture of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift's fallout with Lively and Reynolds resulted in her relationship with their kids fading, a source claimed.

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Swift famously honored Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds’ children by using the names James, Inez and Betty in songs from her 2020 Folklore album.

A source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "When Taylor’s friendship with Blake and Ryan ended, her role as an active godmother naturally faded too."

"There wasn’t a falling out with the children," added the source. "She simply isn't part of their everyday lives anymore."

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'They Would Have Been Front And Center' at Wedding

picture of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift were once close pals.

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Lively, 38, and Reynolds, 49, were both absent from Swift’s star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce last weekend, as were their four kids.

"Years ago they would have been front and center," the source noted. "Today, they're no longer part of Taylor's inner circle."

However, according to the source, the singer "still has love for those kids."

"But relationships with children often depend on relationships with their parents," they added. "When the friendship ended, the connection naturally faded. It's sad, but that's the reality."

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Snapped 300 Miles Away From Nuptials

picture of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Source: MEGA

Lively and Reynolds were seen far away from NYC on the day of Swift's wedding.

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RadarOnline.com previously shared how Lively and Reynolds were photographed 300 miles away from New York City on the weekend of Swift's iconic Madison Square Garden nuptials.

The couple was seen supporting their daughter Betty, 6, as she competed in a horse show at a farm in Lake Placid, New York, while the singer’s A-list pals were descending on the Big Apple.

Swift and Kelce invited over 1,000 people to their wedding, so for Lively and Reynolds to miss out, it emphasized just how big the fallout was between them.

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picture of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Swift and Kelce invited over 1,000 guests to their wedding.

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An insider told The Daily Mail: "Madison Square Garden holds more than 20,000 people. If Blake isn't there, nobody can blame a lack of space."

“The guest list is so massive that Blake's absence becomes impossible to ignore. People will notice immediately," the insider continued. "This isn't about logistics or capacity. If Blake is left off the list, it's personal."

As Radar previously reported, Swift and Lively fell out after the singer was subpoenaed in the actress's lawsuit against It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni. The subpoena was later withdrawn.

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picture of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift fell out with Lively and Reynolds after being dragged into the Justin Baldoni legal dispute.

The singer, whose hit song My Tears Ricochet was featured on the soundtrack of the 2024 film, was pulled into the rollercoaster saga last year when Baldoni filed a $400million countersuit accusing Lively and her husband of defamation.

The suit was later thrown out.

Explosive text messages from Baldoni's complaint also revealed Lively had appeared to refer to the superstar singer and others as her "dragons."

"Her friends also think that Blake's 'I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons' text to Justin was uncool and unnecessary because she was essentially used as an intimidation tactic," the source said. "She was referred to as some kind of pet or possession."

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