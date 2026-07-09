Justin Baldoni and Wife Break Silence on 'It Ends With Us' Legal Battle with Blake Lively — 'There Has Been a Lot of Trauma'

The actor and director of It Ends with Us explained his decision to remain quiet throughout the protracted legal proceedings.

Baldoni said: "We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it's not because we haven't had anything to say, because Lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to."

The 42-year-old explained that the couple preferred to let the justice system run its course rather than contribute to public conversation surrounding the case.

Emily, meanwhile, spoke candidly about the lasting impact on their family, expressing complete confusion at how events unfolded.