Justin Baldoni and Wife Break Silence on 'It Ends With Us' Legal Battle with Blake Lively — 'There Has Been a Lot of Trauma'
July 9 2026, Published 9:12 a.m. ET
Justin Baldoni and wife Emily have broken their silence on his bitter legal war with Blake Lively.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple took to social media to update followers of their feelings towards the high-profile dispute.
'We Wanted To Speak'
The actor and director of It Ends with Us explained his decision to remain quiet throughout the protracted legal proceedings.
Baldoni said: "We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it's not because we haven't had anything to say, because Lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to."
The 42-year-old explained that the couple preferred to let the justice system run its course rather than contribute to public conversation surrounding the case.
Emily, meanwhile, spoke candidly about the lasting impact on their family, expressing complete confusion at how events unfolded.
How Could This Be 'Disguised As A Fight For Women'
She explained: "We've had to wrestle with so many things and try to understand so many things, like, how could something like this even happen? Let alone disguised as a fight for women," adding there had been "a lot of trauma for us to move through as a family."
Baldoni acknowledged the difficulty of staying silent whilst painful allegations circulated publicly, leaving their family in despair.
He said: "There's been so many painful things that have been spoken into existence over the last couple years, and that created so much noise, and we didn't want to add to the noise."
Emily maintained that "the truth and the facts have spoken for themselves" following the legal process.
'We Are Heeling'
The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, gave an update to fans about how their lives are two years after the legal battle began.
Baldini said: "We are healing. If you’ve ever been through something traumatic, you know that healing isn’t linear. It looks different every day.
"We have had to rethink for ourselves what is real, and what matters. It's this. It's our family, it's our friends, it's our community, who have been there for us, it’s our faith."
To wrap up the video, Baldoni said the biggest lesson they have learned throughout this journey. "When God presses the reset button, and everything else is stripped away, that’s when love shows up," he said.
His wife added: "And it did. There’s so much more to say. The time will come. But for now, we are going to focus on continuing the healing and hanging out with our kiddos and enjoying life."
Baldoni directed and produced hit film It Ends With Us – an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2016 novel – and starred in it alongside Lively.
The Gossip Girl star, 38, filed her legal claim against him and several others tied to the romantic drama in late 2024.
Baldoni, who denied Lively’s allegations, then sued the actress and her husband, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion but his case was later dismissed.
The two sides settled their legal dispute in May this year.
It has since been reported that the actress, known for films such as The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, has filed for eight million dollars in fees and costs resulting from their lengthy legal battle