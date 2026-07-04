EXCLUSIVE: Justin Baldoni's Legal Bummer — Lawyer for Filmmaker Says Blake Lively Settlement Blocked Star's Chance 'To Be Heard' in Court

"Justin's always wanted to be able to be heard," insisted his attorney, Bryan Freedman.

The Jane the Virgin stud, 42, was "disappointed he didn't have the form of a trial in which to be able to be heard," Freedman added.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Gossip Girl alum, 38, sued Baldoni for sexual harassment, followed by a retaliatory public smear campaign in December 2024.

Baldoni denied the claims and slapped Lively with a $400 million countersuit that was later dismissed.

In the latest twist, a judge ordered Baldoni to pay Lively's attorney's fees and litigation costs related to his countersuit, while denying her request for treble and punitive damages.

Now the Hollywood-shaking tussle between the two actors has degenerated into a punch-up between their high-powered legal teams.