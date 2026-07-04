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Home > Exclusives > Justin Baldoni
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EXCLUSIVE: Justin Baldoni's Legal Bummer — Lawyer for Filmmaker Says Blake Lively Settlement Blocked Star's Chance 'To Be Heard' in Court

justin baldoni lawyer blake lively blocked court hearing
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni's lawyer says Blake Lively's settlement blocked his chance to be heard in court.

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July 4 2026, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

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Justin Baldoni is "disappointed" he didn't get his day in court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The It Ends With Us director wanted to face off against costar Blake Lively but she settled their ugly legal war two weeks before their trial date.

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Legal War Shows No Signs

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Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, said the actor was disappointed he did not get to face Blake Lively at trial.
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, said the actor was disappointed he did not get to face Blake Lively at trial.

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"Justin's always wanted to be able to be heard," insisted his attorney, Bryan Freedman.

The Jane the Virgin stud, 42, was "disappointed he didn't have the form of a trial in which to be able to be heard," Freedman added.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Gossip Girl alum, 38, sued Baldoni for sexual harassment, followed by a retaliatory public smear campaign in December 2024.

Baldoni denied the claims and slapped Lively with a $400 million countersuit that was later dismissed.

In the latest twist, a judge ordered Baldoni to pay Lively's attorney's fees and litigation costs related to his countersuit, while denying her request for treble and punitive damages.

Now the Hollywood-shaking tussle between the two actors has degenerated into a punch-up between their high-powered legal teams.

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Bitter Court Fight Continues

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Following the dismissal of his countersuit, Baldoni was ordered to pay Lively's attorney's fees and litigation costs.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Following the dismissal of his countersuit, Baldoni was ordered to pay Lively's attorney's fees and litigation costs.

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Lively's attorney called the ruling a "resounding victory," but Baldoni's lawyer blasted it as "predictable."

The actress "was only awarded limited attorney fees for a single claim," Freedman said in a statement.

"We fought and won against a coordinated effort built on allegations of sexual harassment, retaliation and other claims that have no basis in fact," the statement continued.

"Mrs. Lively demanded over $300 million in fees and damages, had 10 of her 13 claims dismissed, she then chose to settle and received nothing." In short, "justice prevailed."

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Explosive Courtroom Feud Rages On

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Lively's legal team accused Freedman and Baldoni of issuing a 'DARVO' response after the case ended.
Source: Image Press Agency / MEGA

Lively's legal team accused Freedman and Baldoni of issuing a 'DARVO' response after the case ended.

Freedman added his team succeeded in exposing the truth and "justice prevailed."

But Lively's legal team didn't take the barbs lying down.

In a statement, her attorneys said: "Bryan Freedman and his clients resorted to a DARVO (Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender) statement that is a pack of lies. Just a few weeks ago, they said Blake Lively's claims 'deserved to be heard.'

"Now it seems Justin Baldoni thinks women who bring claims of sexual harassment and retaliation in good faith, without malice, should be sued into oblivion. Thankfully, there's a law against that, and they lost."

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