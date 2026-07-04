EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: U.S. Braces for Ebola Invasion — Experts Warn Deadly African Outbreak is Set to Go Global 

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized a 30-day ban on travelers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, sources said.

Dr. Peter Piot, professor of global health at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and a member of the team that discovered Ebola in the mid-'70s, warned the flare-up in war-torn Congo has the "potential for a much wider outbreak."

The outbreak – already the seventh worst the world has seen since the virus' discovery in 1976 – erupted in May in Congo.

It has since spread to neighboring Uganda at a "speed and scale" that led Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, to call for an emergency meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, and brand the outbreak "a public health emergency of international concern."