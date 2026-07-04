EXCLUSIVE: Natasha Lyonne's Newest Nightmare — Wobbly Star's Film Festival Showing Sparks Fresh Fears for Actress

The Intervention star left directors Dione Rocha and Steve Hapi struggling to find answers to her rambling and incoherent questions about the film.

At one point, the pair seemed stunned when hit with such questions as, "What's happening right now... where do you go from here?" and... "How do you get the cameras in there?"

One uncomfortable exchange featured the Orange Is the New Black star halting the dialogue to say: "Hey Freakazoids, Go Knicks!"

The disturbing episode comes just two months after the seemingly unstable actress was escorted off a commercial flight from Los Angeles to New York City after the season premiere party for Euphoria.