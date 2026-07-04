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Home > Exclusives > Natasha Lyonne
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EXCLUSIVE: Natasha Lyonne's Newest Nightmare — Wobbly Star's Film Festival Showing Sparks Fresh Fears for Actress

Natasha Lyonne's film festival appearance has sparked fresh fears over the actress' well-being.
Source: MEGA

Natasha Lyonne's film festival appearance has sparked fresh fears over the actress' well-being.

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July 4 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Recovering addict Natasha Lyonne seemingly played a poor hand while leading a Q&A panel at New York's Tribeca Festival, shocking onlookers by appearing out of it and slurring her speech, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lyonne, 47, who publicly confessed to relapsing in February after being sober for two decades, seemed to be far from her best as she moderated a panel for the documentary Jail Time Records, about a prison with a recording studio for inmates.

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Rambling Interview Sparks Fresh Concern

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Natasha Lyonne appeared to slur her speech while moderating a 'Jail Time Records' panel alongside Dione Rocha and Steve Hapi.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Natasha Lyonne appeared to slur her speech while moderating a 'Jail Time Records' panel alongside Dione Rocha and Steve Hapi.

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The Intervention star left directors Dione Rocha and Steve Hapi struggling to find answers to her rambling and incoherent questions about the film.

At one point, the pair seemed stunned when hit with such questions as, "What's happening right now... where do you go from here?" and... "How do you get the cameras in there?"

One uncomfortable exchange featured the Orange Is the New Black star halting the dialogue to say: "Hey Freakazoids, Go Knicks!"

The disturbing episode comes just two months after the seemingly unstable actress was escorted off a commercial flight from Los Angeles to New York City after the season premiere party for Euphoria.

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Plane Ordeal Rekindles Fresh Concern

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After missing her scheduled appearance, Lyonne said her flight incident was 'performance art.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

After missing her scheduled appearance, Lyonne said her flight incident was 'performance art.'

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Still dressed in her red-carpet wear, she appeared disoriented in first class and didn't respond to flight attendants who asked her to close her laptop and put on her seat belt for takeoff.

The plane began to taxi down the runway but was forced to turn around because of fears for the actress, with the pilot apologizing for a passenger who "wouldn't follow basic commands." She also missed her scheduled appearance the following day.

Lyonne later joked the episode was a piece of "performance art" and explained she took the sleep medication Lunesta after boarding the red-eye flight.

The redheaded star's struggles with substance abuse date back to the mid-2000s, when she battled booze and drug addictions that led to run-ins with the law and several health issues.

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Following her 2006 sobriety, Lyonne earned SAG Awards and Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for 'Russian Doll' and 'Orange Is the New Black.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Following her 2006 sobriety, Lyonne earned SAG Awards and Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for 'Russian Doll' and 'Orange Is the New Black.'

In 2005, Lyonne was admitted to a Manhattan hospital suffering from hepatitis C, a heart infection and a collapsed lung. She was also admitted to a drug and alcohol treatment center later that year.

She's been sober since 2006 and mounted an impressive comeback, nabbing multiple SAG Awards and Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her roles in Russian Doll and Orange Is the New Black, playing junkie Nicky Nichols.

After the unfortunate airline incident, she brushed off being called a "survivor."

"We're all living in wild times," she said. "And we're all doing our best."

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