Taylor Swift’s Wedding Dress Details Revealed: Pop Singer, 36, Exchanges Vows With NFL Star Travis Kelce in High-End Designer Gown

After the couple was announced husband and wife by Adam Sandler, People magazine obtained a statement from the designer regarding the much-anticipated looks.

"They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom," the message continued. "This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry."

A note from the fashion house read: "Christian Dior Haute Couture is delighted to confirm it has created the wedding looks for the marriage of Taylor and Travis.

"They have been created in Dior’s ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne, Paris, and designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the couple.

"Jonathan Anderson and the house of Dior extend their congratulations to the Bride and Groom."