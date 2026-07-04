Taylor Swift’s Wedding Dress Details Revealed: Pop Singer, 36, Exchanges Vows With NFL Star Travis Kelce in High-End Designer Gown
July 3 2026, Published 9:05 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift's fairytale wedding dress details have finally been revealed just moments after she said "I do" to husband Travis Kelce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pop superstar allegedly had several designer gowns waiting in the wings for her July 3 wedding festivities, but it was an exquisite creation by Christian Dior Haute Couture that Swift, 36, ultimately chose for the biggest moment of her life as she exchanged vows with Kelce, 36, at Madison Square Garden.
Taylor Swift's High-End Designer Gown Choice
After the couple was announced husband and wife by Adam Sandler, People magazine obtained a statement from the designer regarding the much-anticipated looks.
"They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom," the message continued. "This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry."
A note from the fashion house read: "Christian Dior Haute Couture is delighted to confirm it has created the wedding looks for the marriage of Taylor and Travis.
"They have been created in Dior’s ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne, Paris, and designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the couple.
"Jonathan Anderson and the house of Dior extend their congratulations to the Bride and Groom."
Hints About Taylor Swift's Wedding Gown Ahead of Her Big Day
Before the big day, buzz swirled that a breathtaking Monse creation by former Oscar de la Renta co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia had become the leading contender for Swift's long-awaited wedding dress.
The 14-time Grammy winner had worn their designs before, most recently a black-and-silver number to perform her 2008 smash Love Story at Kelce’s Tight End University event in Nashville on June 23.
Swift also chose a romantic strapless Oscar de la Renta gold frock to wear to close pal Selena Gomez's September 2025 nuptials.
Kim and Garcia left the luxury brand for Monse in February.
The duo definitely knows how to pull off custom wedding dresses, having designed gowns for celebrity brides Amal Clooney and Paris Hilton.
Taylor Swift Hinted About Dream Wedding Dress in Past Music Videos
Swift had given several hints in the past about her wedding-dress tastes, donning the look twice in music videos that showed how much her style had evolved over time.
In 2010's Mine, she donned a flowing white strapless bridal gown by Reem Acra for a flash-forward scene to her wedding day.
For Swift's 2021 music video I Bet You Think About Me, the blonde beauty chose a Nicole + Felicia couture-style gown featuring a sculpted bodice, voluminous tulle underskirt, floral embellishments, and a dramatic ball skirt with a long ruffled cathedral train as she and actor pal Miles Teller danced in a dream reception sequence.