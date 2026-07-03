Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Married — Singer and NFL Star Officially Say 'I Do' in Lavish Madison Square Garden Ceremony

Their whirlwind romance continued going strong over the next year. The pair was not only frequently spotted out and about – whether Kelce was supporting her at concerts or she was cheering him on at games – they also documented their love on social media.

Rumors swirled that Swift's relationship with Kelce had even made its way into her work, as fans theorized that she included references to her beau in several of her songs on The Tortured Poets Department album.

During a January 2025 appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show, Kelce gushed he was enjoying "all aspects of life," including his supportive relationship with Swift.

"I couldn't be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium," he said.

"I think personally, that's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you," he continued. "That's why I wanted to be at the concert, supporting her and being there for her, making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she's doing in life."