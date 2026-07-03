Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Married — Singer and NFL Star Officially Say 'I Do' in Lavish Madison Square Garden Ceremony
July 3 2026, Published 7:38 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married!
On Friday, July 3, the Love Story story singer tied the knot with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at Madison Square Garden after three years of dating, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Detailed
The couple said "I Do" in wedding ceremony looks from Christian Dior Haute Couture, according to People.
"They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom," Swift's rep said in a statement. "Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry."
As for their wedding parties, Swift and Kelce chose not to have traditional bridesmaids or groomsmen for their special day.
"Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man," the statement continued. "The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler."
Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Epic Love Story
Swift's romantic history has been filled with actors and pop stars, but she finally found her very own Prince Charming on the football field.
Their story began in mid 2023 when Kelce attended a show for the Eras Tour. Weeks later, he admitted on his New Heights podcast that he'd hoped to try to gift her a friendship bracelet after the concert, but he wasn't able to meet with her because she "doesn't talk" to "save her voice."
Kelce was seemingly undeterred in his attempts to sweep Swift off of her feet. In September 2023, the pair sparked dating rumors after she was seen watching a Chiefs game from Kelce's suite next to his mother, Donna.
Later, Kelce claimed his family and friends had "nothing but great things to say about her."
Travis Kelce Gushes About 'Strong' Relationship With Taylor Swift
Their whirlwind romance continued going strong over the next year. The pair was not only frequently spotted out and about – whether Kelce was supporting her at concerts or she was cheering him on at games – they also documented their love on social media.
Rumors swirled that Swift's relationship with Kelce had even made its way into her work, as fans theorized that she included references to her beau in several of her songs on The Tortured Poets Department album.
During a January 2025 appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show, Kelce gushed he was enjoying "all aspects of life," including his supportive relationship with Swift.
"I couldn't be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium," he said.
"I think personally, that's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you," he continued. "That's why I wanted to be at the concert, supporting her and being there for her, making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she's doing in life."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romantic Engagement
In August 2025, Kelce got on one knee in a gorgeous outdoor setting filled with flowers and asked Swift to marry him.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the happy couple told fans in a joint Instagram post.
Last year, during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, Swift reflected on the ups and downs of wedding planning.
"I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount [of guests] and people are on the bubble, right?" she said. "And you have to evaluate and assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there."
"I'm not gonna do that," she joked. "Anyone that I've ever talked to [is invited]."