EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Trashed for 'Totally Ruining America's 250th Birthday' With 'Most Divisive, Stupid and Democratically Disastrous Presidency in History'
July 3 2026, Published 7:21 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is being accused of turning America's 250th birthday into a divisive showcase, after rival organizers, boycotts, cancelled concerts and spectacles overshadowed celebrations meant to unite the country.
The United States marks 250 years since the Declaration of Independence tomorrow, July 4, 2026, but RadarOnline.com can reveal how preparations have been engulfed by a feud between America250, the commission created under Barack Obama in 2016, and Freedom 250 – a rival group set up by Trump, 80, in 2025 after he returned to office.
Critics told us the president's team seized control of the anniversary, redirecting attention and funding toward events in Washington, including cage fighting, race cars and a state fair on the National Mall.
Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, a Democrat and commission member, fumed: "Freedom 250 is nothing but a vanity project for trying to assuage the president's insatiable ego. It's about him."
A Democratic source said: "What should have been a birthday for the country has become a birthday card to Trump. The whole thing feels stupid, divisive and democratically disastrous because it excludes millions of Americans who do not see themselves in his patriotism. Trump has totally ruined this celebration by leading the most divisive, stupid and democratically disastrous presidency in history."
Freedom 250 Feud
Tensions flared after Trump appointed Ariel Abergel, a former Fox News producer, as America250 executive director in May 2025.
Reginald Browne, a New Jersey businessman on the commission, said Abergel had a "mission to seek and destroy" their work.
Browne said: "He was poorly guided by whoever was directing him to do whatever he was told to do. I don't think it went to the highest levels, I think it was somewhere in the middle."
Freedom 250 was registered in October 2025 and became a shadow organization drawing taxpayer and donor money.
Congressional Democrats claimed donors intending to support America250 were instead given Freedom 250 bank details, allegations Danielle Alvarez, a Freedom 250 spokeswoman, called a "partisan smear" and "categorically false."
Browne said: "A lot of corporates didn't know which group to sponsor, or if it was ok by the president to give money to America250."
He added the confusion caused "missed opportunities."
Fair Faces Backlash
Freedom 250 helped stage recent spectacles, including a much-criticised UFC event on the White House grounds on June 14.
The Great American State Fair has also suffered poor attendance, weather closures, a broken Ferris wheel and boycotts by at least nine states.
Concerts were cancelled after musicians withdrew, leaving Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida and one member of Milli Vanilli.
Trump said he would deliver a "really long" July 4 speech in 40C heat, "just to show I can do anything."
Alvarez also blasted America250 had "nothing to show" for its work.
She said: "Freedom 250 was created because the American people deserved better. We stepped in to rescue our nation's 250th birthday from years of wasted time, wasted money and failed planning."
America250 has planned a Los Angeles concert hosted by Queen Latifah, with Chaka Khan and the Smashing Pumpkins.
Presidency Under Fire
Trump's second term has been marked by intense controversy over the expansion of executive power, sweeping immigration crackdowns and mass deportation efforts, and the use of tariffs that critics said have fueled economic uncertainty.
His administration has also faced scrutiny over pardons linked to the January 6 Capitol riot, conflicts of interest surrounding his family's business and cryptocurrency ventures, and clashes with universities, the courts and the media.
Supporters argue he is delivering on campaign promises to strengthen borders, boost American industry and reshape government, while opponents contend his actions are undermining democratic norms and deepening political polarization.