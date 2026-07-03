EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Trashed for 'Totally Ruining America's 250th Birthday' With 'Most Divisive, Stupid and Democratically Disastrous Presidency in History'

Tensions flared after Trump appointed Ariel Abergel, a former Fox News producer, as America250 executive director in May 2025.

Reginald Browne, a New Jersey businessman on the commission, said Abergel had a "mission to seek and destroy" their work.

Browne said: "He was poorly guided by whoever was directing him to do whatever he was told to do. I don't think it went to the highest levels, I think it was somewhere in the middle."

Freedom 250 was registered in October 2025 and became a shadow organization drawing taxpayer and donor money.

Congressional Democrats claimed donors intending to support America250 were instead given Freedom 250 bank details, allegations Danielle Alvarez, a Freedom 250 spokeswoman, called a "partisan smear" and "categorically false."

Browne said: "A lot of corporates didn't know which group to sponsor, or if it was ok by the president to give money to America250."

He added the confusion caused "missed opportunities."