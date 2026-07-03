EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Wedding Day Assassination Fears — Paranoid Star's Assistants on Standby With Military-Grade Bandages Designed for 'Gunshot or Stab Wounds'

The event, timed to coincide with the Fourth of July weekend and the 250th anniversary of American independence, follows months of speculation over whether Swift would opt for her Rhode Island mansion or a Manhattan venue, and comes after she canceled three Eras Tour shows in Vienna in 2024 when authorities disrupted an alleged terror plot targeting one of her concerts.

Those experiences – combined with years of dealing with stalkers and a knife attack at a Taylor Swift‑themed dance class in Southport in the UK – have fed directly into the extraordinary security operation now surrounding her wedding.

Swift previously admitted she carries QuikClot army‑grade bandage dressing "for gunshot or stab wounds" – a detail sources told us has become part of the formal security plan for her big day.

One security consultant said: "Taylor's protection team has gone through detailed emergency run‑throughs, not just vague briefings. Her assistants have also been trained to respond as if they're first responders if anything goes wrong inside a 'secure zone.'

"They've been instructed that, in the event of an attack or a serious injury, their job is to lock down the space, keep people in position, and treat the area like an active incident until the medical professionals can take over. They are all equipped with military-grade emergency first aid kits, including ones designed to tackle gunshot and knife wounds."