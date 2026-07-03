EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Brown Simpson's Final Secret — O.J.'s Butchered Wife 'Was Planning Wild Night With Pal Ron and Another Woman the Night She Was Slaughtered'
July 3 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Rampaging O.J. Simpson was driven into a kill-crazy rage after seeing photos of his party girl ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson dating toyboys, flaunting her body in modeling shots and learning she was planning a threesome with her tragic pal Ron Goldman the night they were butchered, insiders have told RadarOnline.com.
Now, 32 years after Nicole and Ron's deaths, we can share intimate images from Nicole's secret photo album – including a picture of the blond beauty posing topless with lover Brett Shaves – are believed to have given the jealous ex-jock a motive for murder.
Racy Poolside Photo Sparked Insane Jealousy
Sources claimed the racy snap helped push Simpson over the edge and swear revenge on his ex-wife, 35, who was stabbed to death – with her 25-year-old friend Ron Goldman – in a gory bloodbath on her front porch in LA on June 12, 1994.
Before she died, Nicole kept the risqué photo on display in her Brentwood condo's bedroom – but made sure it was out of sight when Simpson visited, a close friend revealed. "She told me, 'If O.J. ever sees this picture, he'll kill me!'" her friend recalled.
Tall, dark and handsome Brett began romancing Nicole when he was a law clerk in her divorce attorney's office. She was 33 at the time and he was nine years younger.
"Nicole really dug Brett. She came to relish their age difference," revealed a source. "But Brett was worried about O.J. He never said as much, but he feared Simpson would come after him."
To celebrate her divorce from O.J. in October 1992, the couple went on vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – where Nicole struck a provocative pose poolside, draping her legs over the shoulders of her boytoy.
Jealousy Fueled Growing Tensions
"Friends warned Nicole she was flirting with danger keeping that picture around," an insider said. "They knew O.J. was insanely jealous of Nicole's dating younger men and that had led to violence against her. Now I wonder if O.J. found the picture and it contributed to her murder."
The Juice's longtime former manager, Norman Pardo, has claimed Simpson was obsessed with keeping Nicole for himself. "He was always jealous and constantly complaining that 'she was f------ around,'" Pardo, producer of the film Who Killed Nicole? told us. "It got worse after the divorce because Nicole was hanging around all these party guys."
Insiders said Simpson was also incensed by Nicole's parties with other men, including shaving foam commercial model Joseph Perulli and restaurateur Keith Zlomsowitch. Keith later claimed the former gridiron great spied on the couple having sex, then confronted him about it in a blind rage.
Another source said O.J. was driven "insane" after he suspected she and Ron were planning a threesome on the night of their deaths. But Nicole didn't limit her sex-ploits to men.
Her pal Faye Resnick claimed in her memoir after a night out Nicole led her into her bedroom, began kissing her, and the two shared her bed that night. "It was wonderful being with her," Faye wrote.
"I just felt like all the barriers were down between us." Just weeks later, on June 12, 1994, Nicole and Ron were murdered.
Secret Diaries Uncovered Chilling Abuse Details
Revelations of Nicole's bombshell pictures come after Radar exposed new evidence the jury in Simpson's murder trial didn't see – Nicole's handwritten diaries.
In her own words, the mother of two detailed the horrific beatings, abuse and humiliation she claimed to have endured at O.J.'s hands.
In one chilling entry she scrawled this accusation: "1978 – the first time he beat me up after Louis and Nunie Marx anniversary party... street corner of New York City Fifth Ave... again Sherry Netherland Hotel. Called mother a whore. Hit me while he f----- me."
Simpson denied ever hitting Nicole in 1994, but in a deposition for the 1997 civil suit filed against him by the Goldman family, he said: "I got physical with her and I'm ashamed."
At that trial, O.J. was judged responsible for the "wrongful deaths" of Nicole and her friend, and ordered to pay their survivors $33million.
The judgment has swelled to around $60million today due to interest – and is largely unpaid. Simpson later served nine years in a Nevada prison on an unrelated kidnapping and armed robbery charge.
The paroled ex-con, lived out hais final days in Las Vegas before dying from cancer on April 11, 2024, aged 76. Ron's still grieving father, Fred Goldman, has said: "O.J. is a sociopathic, narcissistic piece of garbage."