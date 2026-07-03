EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Brown Simpson's Final Secret — O.J.'s Butchered Wife 'Was Planning Wild Night With Pal Ron and Another Woman the Night She Was Slaughtered'

"Friends warned Nicole she was flirting with danger keeping that picture around," an insider said. "They knew O.J. was insanely jealous of Nicole's dating younger men and that had led to violence against her. Now I wonder if O.J. found the picture and it contributed to her murder."

The Juice's longtime former manager, Norman Pardo, has claimed Simpson was obsessed with keeping Nicole for himself. "He was always jealous and constantly complaining that 'she was f------ around,'" Pardo, producer of the film Who Killed Nicole? told us. "It got worse after the divorce because Nicole was hanging around all these party guys."

Insiders said Simpson was also incensed by Nicole's parties with other men, including shaving foam commercial model Joseph Perulli and restaurateur Keith Zlomsowitch. Keith later claimed the former gridiron great spied on the couple having sex, then confronted him about it in a blind rage.

Another source said O.J. was driven "insane" after he suspected she and Ron were planning a threesome on the night of their deaths. But Nicole didn't limit her sex-ploits to men.

Her pal Faye Resnick claimed in her memoir after a night out Nicole led her into her bedroom, began kissing her, and the two shared her bed that night. "It was wonderful being with her," Faye wrote.

"I just felt like all the barriers were down between us." Just weeks later, on June 12, 1994, Nicole and Ron were murdered.