OJ Simpson Details How He Would Have Killed Nicole In Never-Before-Seen Interview

Did OJ Simpson come clean about his involvement in the murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman? In a sick never-before-seen interview – eerily titled OJ Simpson: The Lost Confession – The Juice details how he would have killed his wife and her male friend, “if” he did it.

The chilling interview was filmed in 2006, and mainly focused on Simpson’s never-released book, If I Did It.

In the teaser, the former football star says he would have used an accomplice to kill Brown and Goldman after finding out that they were having an affair.

“I know the facts better than anyone,” Simpson says in the troubling video.

RadarOnline.com readers know that Simpson, 70, was found liable for both 1994 murders in civil court, and had to pay $33.5 million to the heartbroken families. He was, however, found innocent of the killings in federal court. Simpson then served 9 years in prison for a different case, and was released late last year.

The interview and upcoming special is set to air on March 11 at 8pm on FOX.

