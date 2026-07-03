EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Wedding Secrets — Including How She's Slapped A-List Guests With 'Brutally Restrictive' NDAs
July 3 2026, Published 5:43 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift is said to have imposed sweeping non-disclosure agreements on guests attending her highly secretive wedding to Travis Kelce, as the couple embarks on a heavily guarded ceremony in New York, insiders told RadarOnline.com is being seen as "brutally restrictive."
The 36-year-old pop star and Kelce, also 36, announced their engagement online in August and are now hosting celebrations centered on Madison Square Garden, following months of speculation about alternative venues, including Swift's Rhode Island estate.
Secrecy Reaches New Levels
Preparations accelerated this week, with police deployments, large-scale staging, and celebrity arrivals fueling expectations of a major event timed around Independence Day festivities.
City officials, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani, have hinted at the scale of the occasion, while security measures have intensified across the area.
Sources told us guests, including high-profile friends and family, have been required to sign strict NDAs before receiving any logistical details for the wedding plans.
One insider said: "There's definitely a sense of excitement among guests, but it's mixed with a kind of collective tension because of how tightly everything is being controlled. People are conscious that the stakes are unusually high, and no one wants to risk being the person who accidentally reveals something and faces the consequences.
"It's created an atmosphere where everyone is second-guessing what they say or do, and while they're enjoying the moment, there's also a clear feeling that they'll be relieved once the whole event is finished and the pressure lifts."
Another added even basic information has been tightly controlled, with invitations individually watermarked to prevent leaks.
Guests Kept in Dark
The emphasis on secrecy has left even close acquaintances uncertain about key details.
Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie Kelce previously said on her podcast: "Even if I did have information, I'm not f------ telling you," insisting she had no knowledge of the plans.
NFL player George Kittle has also described being kept in the dark, saying he had joked about being flown to a mystery location.
Behind the scenes, workers have been subject to monitoring measures, including wristbands tracking movements, as crews construct elaborate set pieces inside the arena.
Reports of a large staircase, greenery installations, and catering deliveries suggest a highly produced environment, while temporary barriers and vehicle placements have been used to block visibility from outside.
Massive Security Operation
Security considerations are also central to the big day.
Madison Square Garden offers controlled access, limited sightlines, and infrastructure suited to large-scale protection.
Sources say phones are expected to be restricted, reinforcing Swift's ability to control images and information emerging from the event.
One source said even though the NDAs apparently being slapped on guests are "standard for celebrity weddings of this magnitude" – but admitted their terms were "among the tightest ever seen in legal and showbiz circles."
The strict controls come amid longstanding safety concerns.
Swift has faced stalking incidents and, in 2024, was affected by a foiled attack that led to canceled shows in Vienna.
Those experiences are understood to have shaped the planning of the wedding, with organizers prioritizing containment and traceability of any potential leaks.
Lavish Final Touches
More than 1,000 guests are expected, with performances rumored to be from Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw.
A rehearsal dinner has already taken place for a smaller group, with the main ceremony and reception scheduled to run late into the night.
Swift has also coordinated additional events for guests traveling to New York, with some expenses said to have been covered by the couple.
It's also been confirmed the couple has donated $26million to charities ahead of the wedding, including food banks and children's hospitals.