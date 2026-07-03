EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Wedding Secrets — Including How She's Slapped A-List Guests With 'Brutally Restrictive' NDAs

The 36-year-old pop star and Kelce, also 36, announced their engagement online in August and are now hosting celebrations centered on Madison Square Garden, following months of speculation about alternative venues, including Swift's Rhode Island estate.

Taylor Swift is said to have imposed sweeping non-disclosure agreements on guests attending her highly secretive wedding to Travis Kelce , as the couple embarks on a heavily guarded ceremony in New York, insiders told RadarOnline.com is being seen as "brutally restrictive."

Preparations accelerated this week, with police deployments, large-scale staging, and celebrity arrivals fueling expectations of a major event timed around Independence Day festivities.

City officials, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani, have hinted at the scale of the occasion, while security measures have intensified across the area.

Sources told us guests, including high-profile friends and family, have been required to sign strict NDAs before receiving any logistical details for the wedding plans.

One insider said: "There's definitely a sense of excitement among guests, but it's mixed with a kind of collective tension because of how tightly everything is being controlled. People are conscious that the stakes are unusually high, and no one wants to risk being the person who accidentally reveals something and faces the consequences.

"It's created an atmosphere where everyone is second-guessing what they say or do, and while they're enjoying the moment, there's also a clear feeling that they'll be relieved once the whole event is finished and the pressure lifts."

Another added even basic information has been tightly controlled, with invitations individually watermarked to prevent leaks.