Donald Trump's Niece Slams President's $2Billion Pay Day and Says Family 'Have a History of Corruption'

The jaw-dropping results showed he banked over $1billion in income from his family's crypto side hustles last year.

And speaking to Anderson Cooper on CNN's 360 on Thursday, Mary, 61, said she was "unfortunately" not surprised by Trump's unprecedented billion-dollar crypto grift, or the fact that he took possession of a $400million Qatari-gifted luxury jet this week.

Mary, who is the president’s niece through his late brother Fred Trump Jr., said: "This is from a history of corruption,” referencing her family.

"At least Donald comes by it honestly, my grandfather also engaged in all sorts of illicit financial schemes to increase his wealth and... Donald... continued in that tradition."