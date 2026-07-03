Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's Niece Slams President's $2Billion Pay Day and Says Family 'Have a History of Corruption'

picture of Mary Trump and Donald Trump
Source: @CNN;YouTube/MEGA

Mary Trump has hit out at her uncle Donald Trump's $2billion payday, accusing her family of having a 'history of corruption.'

Contact us by Email

July 3 2026, Updated 5:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump's estranged niece has taken a fresh swipe at the president over his $2billion payday.

RadarOnline.com can reveal psychologist and author Mary Trump, who has been a vocal critic of her uncle and his family, spoke out after the Commander-in-Chief's annual financial disclosure was released on Tuesday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Continung Family's 'Tradition' Of 'Corruption'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Anderson Cooper and Mary Trump
Source: @CNN;YouTube/

Mary Trump laid into the president during an appearance on 'CNN's 360' with Anderson Cooper.

Article continues below advertisement

The jaw-dropping results showed he banked over $1billion in income from his family's crypto side hustles last year.

And speaking to Anderson Cooper on CNN's 360 on Thursday, Mary, 61, said she was "unfortunately" not surprised by Trump's unprecedented billion-dollar crypto grift, or the fact that he took possession of a $400million Qatari-gifted luxury jet this week.

Mary, who is the president’s niece through his late brother Fred Trump Jr., said: "This is from a history of corruption,” referencing her family.

"At least Donald comes by it honestly, my grandfather also engaged in all sorts of illicit financial schemes to increase his wealth and... Donald... continued in that tradition."

Article continues below advertisement

'He‘s Willing To Take Money From Any Foreign Entity'

picture of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Mary says Trump is 'rigging the system in their favor.'

Article continues below advertisement

However, Mary revealed her major problem went beyond how the president and his family "continue to rig the system in their favor" while in office.

“It‘s the number of people who are willing either to look the other way or to enable it,” she explained.

“This is the president of the United States endangering the national security of American citizens because he‘s willing to take money from any foreign entity, no matter how potentially hostile it might be to American interests,” she claimed.

The author added: "Unfortunately, no people in power, no people who could rein him in seem to care, because they must be benefiting in some way."

Article continues below advertisement

'They Are Not Savvy With Specialist Skills'

picture of donald trump jr. and donald trump
Source: MEGA

Mary also laid into cousins Donald Trump Jr., left, and Eric Trump.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Cashing In on Wedding By Filming A-List Bash for Money-Spinning Movie — 'No-One Else Gets to Tell this Story'

picture of Prince William, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Prince William Makes Shock Appearance on Travis Kelce's Podcast Hours before NFL star Marries Taylor Swift – 'We Had to Do It Big'

Article continues below advertisement

She said that the difference between Trump’s first and second terms as president is that "over the course of that intervening four years, Donald and many others were able to figure out how to bypass any of the systems that are designed to keep presidential rapaciousness in check."

Trump's niece also did not spare her cousins Donald Jr. and Eric, who the president said are handling his crypto investments.

"Donald was never as wealthy as he claimed to be," Mary said, noting he received "over $400million in gifts and unpaid loans," from his father, and that he was not "some brilliant, savvy businessman" or a "self-made man."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump defended his payday, saying 'everybody's profiting.'

Mary added: "We‘re seeing the same thing with his children. It‘s not again, that, they are savvy or have any kind of specialized skills or knowledge. It‘s that they just happen to be related to people who have power and political connections, and that‘s what they‘re trading in on."

Defending his mammoth income on Wednesday, Trump said: "I think it's called the blind account, but they basically – they take it, and I purposely, I never speak to any of the people that run the money, but they're at big institutions, and they invest in whatever they invest."

He added: "The stock market's going up – everybody's profiting."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.