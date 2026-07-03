Donald Trump's Niece Slams President's $2Billion Pay Day and Says Family 'Have a History of Corruption'
July 3 2026, Updated 5:31 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's estranged niece has taken a fresh swipe at the president over his $2billion payday.
RadarOnline.com can reveal psychologist and author Mary Trump, who has been a vocal critic of her uncle and his family, spoke out after the Commander-in-Chief's annual financial disclosure was released on Tuesday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
Trump Continung Family's 'Tradition' Of 'Corruption'
The jaw-dropping results showed he banked over $1billion in income from his family's crypto side hustles last year.
And speaking to Anderson Cooper on CNN's 360 on Thursday, Mary, 61, said she was "unfortunately" not surprised by Trump's unprecedented billion-dollar crypto grift, or the fact that he took possession of a $400million Qatari-gifted luxury jet this week.
Mary, who is the president’s niece through his late brother Fred Trump Jr., said: "This is from a history of corruption,” referencing her family.
"At least Donald comes by it honestly, my grandfather also engaged in all sorts of illicit financial schemes to increase his wealth and... Donald... continued in that tradition."
'He‘s Willing To Take Money From Any Foreign Entity'
However, Mary revealed her major problem went beyond how the president and his family "continue to rig the system in their favor" while in office.
“It‘s the number of people who are willing either to look the other way or to enable it,” she explained.
“This is the president of the United States endangering the national security of American citizens because he‘s willing to take money from any foreign entity, no matter how potentially hostile it might be to American interests,” she claimed.
The author added: "Unfortunately, no people in power, no people who could rein him in seem to care, because they must be benefiting in some way."
'They Are Not Savvy With Specialist Skills'
She said that the difference between Trump’s first and second terms as president is that "over the course of that intervening four years, Donald and many others were able to figure out how to bypass any of the systems that are designed to keep presidential rapaciousness in check."
Trump's niece also did not spare her cousins Donald Jr. and Eric, who the president said are handling his crypto investments.
"Donald was never as wealthy as he claimed to be," Mary said, noting he received "over $400million in gifts and unpaid loans," from his father, and that he was not "some brilliant, savvy businessman" or a "self-made man."
Mary added: "We‘re seeing the same thing with his children. It‘s not again, that, they are savvy or have any kind of specialized skills or knowledge. It‘s that they just happen to be related to people who have power and political connections, and that‘s what they‘re trading in on."
Defending his mammoth income on Wednesday, Trump said: "I think it's called the blind account, but they basically – they take it, and I purposely, I never speak to any of the people that run the money, but they're at big institutions, and they invest in whatever they invest."
He added: "The stock market's going up – everybody's profiting."