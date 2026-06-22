Trump's Estranged Niece Mary Raises Fresh Concerns Over 'Unusually Diminished' Prez — 'He's in a Downward Spiral'
June 22 2026, Published 11:43 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, further underscored their feud with her analysis of his current mentality in office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 61-year-old previously turned her back on Donald due to a fundamental mismatch of political opinions. However, that doesn't mean she hasn't been keeping track of his public persona.
Mary Trump Claims Donald Trump 'Humiliates' Himself
Mary called him "unusually diminished" in comparison to the family member she grew up with.
She told journalist Steven Beschloss for a joint Substack post that the president's ego is only revealing more bouts of narcissism, and the ongoing slip-ups in his policies are only making matters worse.
Mary said: "He may still have moments when he appears more coherent, but psychically he's in a downward spiral. He's experiencing constant narcissistic injuries, and nothing terrifies Donald more than humiliation."
Further, she claimed the president "humiliates" himself during public appearances, which Mary argued he was incredibly effective at.
Mary added: "I think this is simply the direction things are heading."
"Everything he’s doing now exists in service of protecting his fragile ego and trying to fill what I’ve long described as the black hole of need within him," she surmised.
Mary's scathing attack on Trump, 80, wasn't well-received by the White House, with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung branding her a "stone-cold loser who doesn’t have a clue about anything."
Cheung, 43, added: "Her entire worth as a human being is predicated on spewing lies about President Trump in a sad attempt to stay relevant."
Donald's Approval Rating in Free Fall
Donald's recent approval ratings are scraping the bottom of the barrel, which even sparked the need for a meeting among his administration. According to the Economist, 38% of Americans disapprove of the president's leadership. Since taking office for his second term, his approval rating has gone down 20 points.
This drop is double the one that occurred at this point during his first term. For former President Joe Biden, there was only a 13-point drop by this point in his term.
Trump critics were mainly concerned with the economy, inflation, and rising prices plaguing the nation. Affordability became a top concern among voters as the inflation rate hit 4.2%.
Americans Unhappy with Ongoing Military Action in Iran
Additionally, skeptics expressed concern about Trump's foreign policy. After all, his military action in Iran remains unpopular among citizens with an approval rating hovering around 34%, according to Gallup.
His aggressive actions were linked to hostilities by Israel, which continues to battle nations like Palestine in the Middle East.
Worse yet, Trump attempted to facilitate peace talks at the Palace of Versailles. However, despite a temporary agreement in place at the G7 Summit, his Israeli allies continued with a strike against Lebanon.
Mary Expresses Concern for Donald's Health
Mary also called out concerns with Trump's health, which is another fear among the public. According to Mary, Trump's decline is all-inclusive.
She said, "He’s still an empty, unloved man, and maintaining that illusion has become psychologically exhausting ... Combined with his cognitive, emotional, physical, and psychological decline, it’s becoming impossible to hide."
In public, Trump appeared to nod off during important conversations and events, including televised appearances.
His cognitive abilities came into question, but his physical health became a topic of concern, too. Bruises appeared on his hands, which the White House immediately claimed were the result of handshaking.
As they continued to slather the president in makeup, though, the public demanded more transparency.
Ultimately, the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).