Trump's Estranged Niece Mary Raises Fresh Concerns Over 'Unusually Diminished' Prez — 'He's in a Downward Spiral'

Mary called him "unusually diminished" in comparison to the family member she grew up with.

She told journalist Steven Beschloss for a joint Substack post that the president's ego is only revealing more bouts of narcissism, and the ongoing slip-ups in his policies are only making matters worse.

Mary said: "He may still have moments when he appears more coherent, but psychically he's in a downward spiral. He's experiencing constant narcissistic injuries, and nothing terrifies Donald more than humiliation."

Further, she claimed the president "humiliates" himself during public appearances, which Mary argued he was incredibly effective at.

Mary added: "I think this is simply the direction things are heading."

"Everything he’s doing now exists in service of protecting his fragile ego and trying to fill what I’ve long described as the black hole of need within him," she surmised.