EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Wedding Latest — Singer Battered With Outrage on Big Day Over Fears Taxpayer Will End Up Footing $160,000 Police Security Bill

Sources told us around 1,000 guests have been invited to celebrations centered on Madison Square Garden, with police officers expected to work overtime to provide security.

But it remains unclear whether the costs would be met by public funds or privately by the singer.

A source familiar with planning for the event said: "The biggest question people are asking is who will ultimately pay for policing. If taxpayers end up footing the bill, it will inevitably spark criticism because of the scale of the operation and that rumor is already sparking huge outrage."

Another source said: "Security for an event of this size is always expensive, but there is growing concern that ordinary New Yorkers should not be expected to cover costs linked to a celebrity wedding. That is where much of the anger is coming from."