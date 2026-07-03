EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Wedding Latest — Singer Battered With Outrage on Big Day Over Fears Taxpayer Will End Up Footing $160,000 Police Security Bill
July 3 2026, Published 5:27 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift is facing huge backlash over concerns taxpayers could be left covering a rumored $160,000 security bill for her wedding celebrations with Travis Kelce, as hundreds of celebrities descend on New York for the high-profile event.
RadarOnline.com can reveal scrutiny over the superstar's big day intensified after New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said police were monitoring a major event in the city, while Mayor Zohran Mamdani advised residents to expect street closures in Midtown.
Security Cost Questions
Sources told us around 1,000 guests have been invited to celebrations centered on Madison Square Garden, with police officers expected to work overtime to provide security.
But it remains unclear whether the costs would be met by public funds or privately by the singer.
A source familiar with planning for the event said: "The biggest question people are asking is who will ultimately pay for policing. If taxpayers end up footing the bill, it will inevitably spark criticism because of the scale of the operation and that rumor is already sparking huge outrage."
Another source said: "Security for an event of this size is always expensive, but there is growing concern that ordinary New Yorkers should not be expected to cover costs linked to a celebrity wedding. That is where much of the anger is coming from."
Star Guests Assemble
Swift, 36, has joked she had invited "everyone I've ever met" to her wedding to Travis Kelce, also 36 – with celebrities including Dua Lipa, Graham Norton and his husband Jono McLeod among the stars recently seen descending on New York alongside Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, Suki Waterhouse, and teammates of Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs are also expected to attend, while Selena Gomez is set to serve as maid of honor.
Insiders said celebrations will last around 10 hours, with cocktail hour beginning at 4pm before a 5.30pm wedding ceremony.
The reception is expected to start at 6.30pm and continue to 2am.
Lavish Wedding Plans
Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are lined up to perform during the evening, while Swift is said to have planned multiple outfit changes throughout the celebrations.
The venue is also rumored to feature a castle constructed inside Madison Square Garden – with boxes labeled "garden party" delivered outside the arena.
One source said: "This wedding has been planned on an enormous scale, and security is naturally one of the biggest logistical challenges. Everyone understands the need for protection, but there will be intense scrutiny over how those costs are allocated if public money is involved."
Police officers are expected to receive overtime payments for providing security throughout the event, with estimates placing the total cost at around $160,000, although officials have not confirmed whether those expenses would be funded by taxpayers or reimbursed privately.
Romance Takes Center Stage
Swift and Kelce started dating in 2023 after the Kansas City Chiefs star revealed he had unsuccessfully tried to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number at one of her The Eras Tour concerts.
Their romance quickly became one of the world's most closely watched celebrity relationships, with Swift regularly attending Chiefs games and Kelce supporting her on tour around the globe.
The couple – who used Instagram to reveal they had gotten engaged – has frequently spoken warmly about one another in interviews, while making several high-profile public appearances together, becoming one of entertainment and sports' biggest power couples.