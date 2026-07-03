EXCLUSIVE: Prince George's Security Nightmare Exposed — How 12-Year-Old's New School Will Be Protected by Anti-Terror Drones and SWAT-Style Teams
July 3 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET
Prince George's move to Eton College has triggered an unprecedented security operation around the future king's education, with sources telling RadarOnline.com extensive protective measures – including advanced surveillance technology and specialist response teams – will be deployed when he begins attending the prestigious school later this year.
The 12-year-old son of Prince William, 43, and Princess Kate, 44, is due to start at Eton College in Berkshire in September after months of deliberation by his parents.
George's School Choice Revealed
Their decision to send him to the posy institution ends years of speculation over where George would continue his education and follows consideration of several options, including Marlborough College, Kate's former school.
While Eton's academic reputation, royal connections and proximity to the family's Windsor home played major roles in the decision, sources say security concerns were also central to discussions because of George's status as second in line to the throne.
A source with knowledge of royal protection planning said: "Security measures surrounding George's enrolment will include drone monitoring and SWAT-style teams deployed on roofs of the school and the surrounding perimeter.
"The security presence will be especially strong in his first few months at Eton."
Another insider has told us: "George is a massively high-profile kidnap and terrorism target, and there will be a ring of steel thrown around Eton, especially when he first starts attending."
Ring of Steel Around Eton
They added: "This was one of the most important parenting decisions William and Kate have faced, and they approached it with enormous care. They understood that George's next school would shape a significant period of his life, so they examined every aspect of the decision in detail, including the practical realities of protecting a child who will one day become king."
Security planners are understood to have spent months assessing how to balance protection with normal school life.
Another insider familiar with the protection arrangements around George said: "The challenge is allowing the young prince enough independence to enjoy school while ensuring every foreseeable risk is addressed. Security will be exceptionally robust, but the aim is to make it as unobtrusive as possible for George and the other pupils."
The decision to enroll George at Eton is understood to have been largely settled by the beginning of the current academic year, although William and Kate continued reviewing alternatives before reaching a final conclusion.
Why William Chose Eton
According to sources familiar with the family's thinking, Eton's location close to Windsor was a decisive factor.
The school's long history of educating members of the Royal Family and other high-profile pupils was also viewed as a significant advantage.
A royal source said: "Throughout the process, William and Kate kept asking what would be best for George as a son, not simply as a future monarch. They wanted him to have opportunities to grow and thrive while remaining close to his family and support network."
Another source familiar with royal security matters said: "Whenever a future king enters a new environment, protection planning becomes extraordinarily detailed. George is one of the most recognizable children in the world, and there will inevitably be extensive measures in place to ensure his safety while minimizing disruption to school life.
"Eton has considerable experience dealing with prominent pupils, but George's profile is unique. The expectation is that robust protective measures will surround his time at the school, not because of any specific threat, but because of the position he occupies within the Royal Family."
School Faces Fresh Scrutiny
The heightened focus on security comes as Eton continues to face scrutiny over historic safeguarding failures and abuse scandals which have cast a shadow over one of Britain's most famous educational institutions.
Among the most serious allegations were claims linked to former headmaster Anthony Chenevix-Trench, who led the school during the 1960s and later faced numerous complaints concerning sexually predatory behavior toward pupils. Although he died in 1979 without prosecution, former students later pursued civil claims.
More recently, former teacher Matthew Mowbray was jailed in 2020 after being convicted of sexual activity with a child, voyeurism and making indecent images of children.
And earlier this year, former Eton teacher Jacob Leland, 37, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a male pupil.
George, who turns 13 in July, will join Eton in September, while his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, will remain at Lambrook School in Berkshire.