EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau 'Preparing to Have First Child' After Latest Loved-Up PDA
July 3 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are said to be preparing to have their first child together after a series of increasingly intimate public appearances suggested their relationship has entered a new phase, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The singer, 41, and her former Canadian prime minister lover, 54, have spent the past year building what insiders describe as a "blended family," following Perry's split from actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares daughter, Daisy.
Family Plans Take Shape
First linked in July 2025 during a dinner in Montreal, the couple went public months later in Paris before making their red carpet debut in New York earlier this year.
Their romance has since unfolded across tour stops, political appearances, and family outings, with both appearing to balance high-profile careers and private commitments.
"They've been talking seriously about expanding their family for months now," a source close to the couple has now told us. "This isn't impulsive – they're very intentional about creating a stable, loving environment for all their children."
Another insider added: "Katy has found a sense of grounding she didn't have before. Justin is very present, very engaged, and that's changed how she sees her future."
Loved-Up Outing Sparks Buzz
Speculation intensified after the pair were photographed earlier this month sharing a relaxed picnic in Santa Barbara, accompanied by children and displaying notable affection.
Witnesses described them arriving in Perry's Moke vehicle before settling onto a blanket, where they were seen "laughing, kissing, and acting like teenagers," according to an onlooker.
"They looked completely at ease," the witness said. "There was a real sense of family around them, not just a couple on a date."
Perry's recent comments have further fueled rumors she wants to have Trudeau's child.
She recently confessed the former politician was the "love of my life" during a question and answer session.
Perry said: "I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life. I am very in love."
She added about meeting Trudeau in the aftermath of a gig: "Actually, that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that, because I'm a little bit like a rainbow kite.
"I fly super high and like touch the veiled cosmos, and sometimes I need to be anchored, so to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now."
Sources have interpreted the remarks as evidence of emotional stability which has strengthened her relationship with Trudeau.
Trudeau, who shares three children with his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is said to have embraced the dynamic fully.
"Justin is very focused on making this work as a family unit," a source said. "He's deeply involved with his own children and has built a strong bond with Daisy as well."
Career Keeps Moving
It comes as Perry was forced to cancel her headline performance at Belgium's Werchter Boutique festival due to severe weather.
In a statement posted to Instagram on Saturday, June 27, Perry said: "Sadly my set @WerchterBoutique tonight can't happen due to a government mandated cancellation because of the incoming inclement weather and crowd safety concerns." She added: "I am just as unhappy as you are."
Despite the setback, Perry's summer schedule remains busy, with performances planned across the UK, including Cardiff Castle and Blenheim Palace.
Meanwhile, Perry's latest single, Watch It Burn, has drawn attention for its apparent references to her past relationship, with fans noting its darker tone and symbolic imagery.
Those close to the singer suggest the chapter is firmly behind her.
"She's in a completely different place now," one source said. "There's a sense that she's building something lasting – both personally and as a family."
A source added about Perry and Trudeau's plans for a family: "They're not rushing to announce anything. But behind the scenes, this is very real."