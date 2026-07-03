EXCLUSIVE: Read the Four Words From Prince Harry That Have 'Poisoned His Relationship With Queen Camilla Forever'

The visit will mark the kids' first time in Britain in four years, and insiders said Charles is determined to see his grandchildren despite the deep fractures caused by Harry's television interviews and the publication of his memoir Spare.

In the book, Harry branded Camilla a "villain," "dangerous," and a "wicked stepmother" – accusing her of trading private information to improve her own standing in the media.

He ranted: "I had complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar. In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she'd be less dangerous if she was happy?" Those words, palace figures say, have defined the way Camilla now views her stepson.

One long‑time royal source claimed, "For the queen, those lines were a red line – they weren't just criticism, they felt like a permanent stain on her character.

"She believes you can apologize for many things, but once you have painted someone as a villain in print, it is very hard to take that back, and it seems like Harry has now poisoned his relationship with Camilla forever as a result."