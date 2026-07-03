EXCLUSIVE: Read the Four Words From Prince Harry That Have 'Poisoned His Relationship With Queen Camilla Forever'
July 3 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is heading back to Britain for a high‑profile Invictus Games event next month, but RadarOnline.com can reveal four words he wrote about Queen Camilla in his memoir are said to have poisoned that relationship beyond repair – as King Charles prepares to welcome his estranged son and daughter‑in‑law back to the UK.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to travel from California to Harry's homeland for the launch of the one‑year countdown to the Invictus Games 2027 in Birmingham, with aides also braced for the possible arrival of the couple's children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.
Prince Harry on Queen Camilla: 'Wicked Stepmother'
The visit will mark the kids' first time in Britain in four years, and insiders said Charles is determined to see his grandchildren despite the deep fractures caused by Harry's television interviews and the publication of his memoir Spare.
In the book, Harry branded Camilla a "villain," "dangerous," and a "wicked stepmother" – accusing her of trading private information to improve her own standing in the media.
He ranted: "I had complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar. In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she'd be less dangerous if she was happy?" Those words, palace figures say, have defined the way Camilla now views her stepson.
One long‑time royal source claimed, "For the queen, those lines were a red line – they weren't just criticism, they felt like a permanent stain on her character.
"She believes you can apologize for many things, but once you have painted someone as a villain in print, it is very hard to take that back, and it seems like Harry has now poisoned his relationship with Camilla forever as a result."
King Charles Goes All Out For Desperate Reunion?
Despite that, Charles is said to be "going all out" to facilitate Harry's return, with reports royal rooms have been offered to the Sussexes at Buckingham Palace during their stay.
Courtiers privately describe the king's stance as one of deliberate generosity in the face of ongoing hurt.
A senior palace aide said: "The king's view is that he is a father and a grandfather before anything else – he wants to see his son and his grandchildren while he still can."
That approach has not landed smoothly everywhere.
Relations between Harry and his older brother, Prince William, 44, and his wife, Princess Catherine, also 44, are described by sources as "cold as ever" following Harry's portrayal of them in Spare.
Inside The Brutal Nazi Uniform Royal Feud
The duke recounted in the book that ahead of a 2005 costume party, he asked William and Catherine what he should wear, and said they both replied: "Nazi uniform!"
He also wrote William "pointed a finger at Meg" during a row, apparently prompting Markle to respond: "Keep your finger out of my face!" – and claimed William once knocked him to the floor during a confrontation over his wife.
A friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales claimed: "They feel they were thrown under the bus to make the book more explosive – that is a wound that hasn't healed.
"The idea that the Sussexes spending a few days in the UK will magically fix this is a fantasy. They will be polite if a meeting happens, but no one is pretending this is a happy reunion."
Bitter Palace Aides Face Upcoming Media Circus
Charles himself did not escape criticism in Spare, where Harry wrote his father was "not cut out for single parenting" after the death of the duke's tragic mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
Those close to the king insist he was deeply hurt but has chosen to prioritize reconciliation.
One palace aide noted: "Charles knows what was written, of course he does, but he has decided that holding on to bitterness is a luxury he does not have at this stage of his life."
Whether the Sussexes will see Camilla, William, or Catherine during the trip remains uncertain.
But royal observers expect any encounter to be tightly stage‑managed, if it happens at all.
A former courtier summed up the situation by telling us, "Put it this way, the senior royal contingent will not be lining up at the airport to greet them.
"But they may wave them away after the circus this trip is set to bring with great enthusiasm."