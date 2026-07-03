Taylor Swift Cashing In on Wedding By Filming A-List Bash for Money-Spinning Movie — 'No-One Else Gets to Tell this Story'

An insider told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "This isn’t about privacy — it's about control.

"Taylor wants to own the footage, oversee the edit, and decide exactly what people see. No one else gets to tell this story."

There is a permit that confirms the cameras are already rolling.

Filed with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and marked approved, the permit covers a "Special Event at Madison Square Garden" running from June 29 through July 4.

Its listed event type: "Theater Load in and Load Outs’, which is the industry classification used when professional staging and production equipment is being moved into a venue.

An insider said: "It'll happen on Taylor’s timeline, after she's edited it and is ready.

"If Taylor wanted total privacy, she could have quietly gotten married at home with a handful of people," another source added.