Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Cashing In on Wedding By Filming A-List Bash for Money-Spinning Movie — 'No-One Else Gets to Tell this Story'

picture of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is planning to turn footage from her wedding into a movie.

July 3 2026, Updated 12:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Taylor Swift is cashing in on her star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce by turning video footage into a movie.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer has assigned film crews to document her nuptials with the NFL star and they’ve been tasked with recording every moment of the star-studded bash.

Article continues below advertisement

Disney Likely Destination For Wedding Movie

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift has strong ties with Disney who turned her Eras tour into a documentary.

Article continues below advertisement

The Love Story hitmaker, 36, already has strong ties with Disney, who turned her Eras Tour into a six-part documentary series released in 2024, and she recently wrote a song for the newly-released Toy Story 5 movie.

And her close links to the firm means it’s most likely destination for the screening of the Swift-Kelce nuptials.

Professional monitors, camera rigs and high-end production equipment has been spotted being loaded through the arena’s loading bay in the lead up to her big day.

But the wedding footage, insiders say, will be hers alone to edit, release, and profit from however and whenever she chooses.

Article continues below advertisement

'Taylor Wants To Decide What People See'

picture of Taylor Swift and travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Swift will have full editorial control over the wedding movie.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "This isn’t about privacy — it's about control.

"Taylor wants to own the footage, oversee the edit, and decide exactly what people see. No one else gets to tell this story."

There is a permit that confirms the cameras are already rolling.

Filed with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and marked approved, the permit covers a "Special Event at Madison Square Garden" running from June 29 through July 4.

Its listed event type: "Theater Load in and Load Outs’, which is the industry classification used when professional staging and production equipment is being moved into a venue.

An insider said: "It'll happen on Taylor’s timeline, after she's edited it and is ready.

"If Taylor wanted total privacy, she could have quietly gotten married at home with a handful of people," another source added.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift 'Has Never Hidden Her Personal Life – She's Managed It'

picture of Taylor Swift and travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Swift won't keep everything secret from her wedding.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of a celebrity

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood 'Secret Kids' Rumor Mill in Overdrive After A-Lister 'Cover Up' Over Their 'Two Hidden Children'

Photo of Michael Jackson

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson 'Was Really Killed By His Own Tragic Drug Mistake' — How King of Pop Secretly Increased Killer Tranquilizer Dose… Before His Doctor Took the Fall

Article continues below advertisement

"Instead, she’s planning an event big enough to shut down part of a city. She’s never hidden her personal life – she's managed it."

And if a wedding film is coming, Swift's intellectual property machine is almost certainly already moving.

Her company, TAS Rights Management has filed more than 300 trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, covering everything from her name and album titles to tour merchandise.

No production title for a wedding film has yet surfaced in the public database.

But trademark filings can take months to appear, and Swift's team routinely files under corporate names that give nothing away until she is ready.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Madison Square Garden
Source: MEGA

Around 1,100 people are expected at the July 3 celebrations.

The scale of the production taking shape inside MSG makes the filming angle easy to believe.

Around 1,100 people are expected at the July 3 celebrations, according to sources with direct knowledge who spoke to NBC News.

Invitations were sent electronically and came with non-disclosure agreements, with guests being told nothing beyond showing up in New York between July 3 and 5.

A more intimate gathering of around 100 people took place the evening before, serving as a rehearsal dinner.

The larger celebration on Friday is said to be "bigger than the Met Gala."

PageSix has since revealed the full running order for what will be a 10-hour celebration.

Doors open for guests at 3:30pm on Friday, with cocktail hour beginning at 4pm on the sixth-floor concourse.

The ceremony itself starts at 5:30pm on the arena floor and reception kicks off at 6:30pm – running straight through until 2:00 a.m.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.