Taylor Swift Cashing In on Wedding By Filming A-List Bash for Money-Spinning Movie — 'No-One Else Gets to Tell this Story'
July 3 2026, Updated 12:46 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift is cashing in on her star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce by turning video footage into a movie.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer has assigned film crews to document her nuptials with the NFL star and they’ve been tasked with recording every moment of the star-studded bash.
Disney Likely Destination For Wedding Movie
The Love Story hitmaker, 36, already has strong ties with Disney, who turned her Eras Tour into a six-part documentary series released in 2024, and she recently wrote a song for the newly-released Toy Story 5 movie.
And her close links to the firm means it’s most likely destination for the screening of the Swift-Kelce nuptials.
Professional monitors, camera rigs and high-end production equipment has been spotted being loaded through the arena’s loading bay in the lead up to her big day.
But the wedding footage, insiders say, will be hers alone to edit, release, and profit from however and whenever she chooses.
'Taylor Wants To Decide What People See'
An insider told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "This isn’t about privacy — it's about control.
"Taylor wants to own the footage, oversee the edit, and decide exactly what people see. No one else gets to tell this story."
There is a permit that confirms the cameras are already rolling.
Filed with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and marked approved, the permit covers a "Special Event at Madison Square Garden" running from June 29 through July 4.
Its listed event type: "Theater Load in and Load Outs’, which is the industry classification used when professional staging and production equipment is being moved into a venue.
An insider said: "It'll happen on Taylor’s timeline, after she's edited it and is ready.
"If Taylor wanted total privacy, she could have quietly gotten married at home with a handful of people," another source added.
Swift 'Has Never Hidden Her Personal Life – She's Managed It'
"Instead, she’s planning an event big enough to shut down part of a city. She’s never hidden her personal life – she's managed it."
And if a wedding film is coming, Swift's intellectual property machine is almost certainly already moving.
Her company, TAS Rights Management has filed more than 300 trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, covering everything from her name and album titles to tour merchandise.
No production title for a wedding film has yet surfaced in the public database.
But trademark filings can take months to appear, and Swift's team routinely files under corporate names that give nothing away until she is ready.
The scale of the production taking shape inside MSG makes the filming angle easy to believe.
Around 1,100 people are expected at the July 3 celebrations, according to sources with direct knowledge who spoke to NBC News.
Invitations were sent electronically and came with non-disclosure agreements, with guests being told nothing beyond showing up in New York between July 3 and 5.
A more intimate gathering of around 100 people took place the evening before, serving as a rehearsal dinner.
The larger celebration on Friday is said to be "bigger than the Met Gala."
PageSix has since revealed the full running order for what will be a 10-hour celebration.
Doors open for guests at 3:30pm on Friday, with cocktail hour beginning at 4pm on the sixth-floor concourse.
The ceremony itself starts at 5:30pm on the arena floor and reception kicks off at 6:30pm – running straight through until 2:00 a.m.