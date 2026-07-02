Cruel Summer Move: Taylor Swift Bashed Over MSG Wedding That Will Shutdown City and Pull Police From Holiday Duties — As New Yorkers Attempt to Survive Blistering Heat

According to details reported by The New York Times, the NYPD released a memo said to have outlined a two-day operation at the world's most famous arena involving a rehearsal dinner and a bigger celebration the next day.

"Hundreds of cops are going to be reassigned from today until the wee hours of Saturday morning to cover her wedding at the garden," the insider claimed. "No one is investigating anything." The decision has already ruffled feathers, as New York Representative Nicole Malliotakis urged the famous couple to fork over their cash.

"Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce should reimburse NYPD for the 130 officers needed per day to keep their multi-million dollar, thousand-person wedding at MSG safe," she wrote on X. "Our officers are already working overtime for 4th of July festivities & NYC taxpayers should NOT be on the hook."

New Yorkers have also been raging over Mayor Mamdani telling the city to set their ACs to 78 degrees, all while the city prepares to shut down for a celebrity event.