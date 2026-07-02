Cruel Summer Move: Taylor Swift Bashed Over MSG Wedding That Will Shutdown City and Pull Police From Holiday Duties — As New Yorkers Attempt to Survive Blistering Heat
July 2 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be gearing up to celebrate their big day, but it will unfortunately shake up an entire city, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The high-profile couple is expected to tie the knot at Madison Square Garden over the Fourth of July weekend, an unexpected decision that has left New Yorkers fuming.
'NYPD Should Be Watching Out for Terrorists'
As residents are facing blistering weather in the next couple of days, with temperatures expected to hit 100F in the city for the first time in more than 10 years, NYPD police officers are being pulled from their holiday duties to man Swift and Kelce's wedding.
"It's the 250th anniversary of the United States of America," an insider raged to the Daily Mail. "The NYPD should be watching out for terrorists. A wedding should be the last thing the NYPD should be worried about."
Another source went off, "I understand to an extent that Taylor Swift may need a uniformed detail, "But now, detectives and supervisors need to come off investigative assignments to stand around Madison Square Garden so she can get married."
NYPD Officers Prepare for Chaos
According to details reported by The New York Times, the NYPD released a memo said to have outlined a two-day operation at the world's most famous arena involving a rehearsal dinner and a bigger celebration the next day.
"Hundreds of cops are going to be reassigned from today until the wee hours of Saturday morning to cover her wedding at the garden," the insider claimed. "No one is investigating anything." The decision has already ruffled feathers, as New York Representative Nicole Malliotakis urged the famous couple to fork over their cash.
"Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce should reimburse NYPD for the 130 officers needed per day to keep their multi-million dollar, thousand-person wedding at MSG safe," she wrote on X. "Our officers are already working overtime for 4th of July festivities & NYC taxpayers should NOT be on the hook."
New Yorkers have also been raging over Mayor Mamdani telling the city to set their ACs to 78 degrees, all while the city prepares to shut down for a celebrity event.
Wedding Security Ramps Up
"It is so stupid to turn lights off and save energy while she is having her wedding, knowing that is where all the energy will be going," resident Franko Agallio pointed out.
Another person went off, "It's irrelevant for her to have her wedding here. New Yorkers just don't care. And all for a spectacle when I don't even think she or Travis Kelce are from New York. It doesn't make any sense."
Meanwhile, a source called out the celebration's expected big price tag on security, "MSG has their own private security. "And she could hire private security for her wedding. Taxpayers should not be footing the bill for a Taylor Swift wedding."
Michael Evanoff, a former U.S. Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Diplomatic Security at the U.S. Department of State and Global CSO at Verkada, believes security will be at an all-time high at the wedding, claiming the day will be "planned like the NATO summit or a state visit."
"While most weddings are planned around the guest experience, this one will be planned around the threat assessment," he told Radar.
The wedding is expected to have over 1,000 guests and likely cost over $20million.