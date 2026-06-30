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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump's 'Embarrassing' Great American State Fair Attendance Revealed in Awkward Video — After Prez Bragged Obama and Biden Couldn't Have Planned Event

Donald Trump's Great American State Fair event was criticized online.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's Great American State Fair event was criticized online.

June 30 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's Great American State Fair, celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States, did not appear to draw major crowds earlier in the day.

On Tuesday, June 30, investigative journalist Dave Levinthal shared an awkward video of a band performing on one of the stages in the middle of a nearly empty field of grass.

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'Not the Most Fruitful' Attendance

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Videos showing the seemingly sparsely-attended event were shared online.
Source: MEGA

Videos showing the seemingly sparsely-attended event were shared online.

"The 11 a.m. Tuesday time slot is at the Great American State Fair is apparently not the most fruitful, as there are more musicians in the band than spectators," he captioned the clip. "The band, consisting of young musicians, including a heluva brass section, was quite good," Levinthal added.

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Source: @davelevinthal/X
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Trump's Great American State Fair Mocked Online

The event celebrates the 50 states ahead of the 250th birthday of the U.S.
Source: MEGA

The event celebrates the 50 states ahead of the 250th birthday of the U.S.

Throughout the day, other clips that also appeared to show lackluster attendance with mostly small, scattered crowds surfaced online, leading some critics to mock the event.

One X user wrote, "None of their family or friends show up? This doesn't seem real," as another chimed in, "How embarrassing, but they knew what they signed up for."

A third person said, "That’s even worse than I imagined," and a fourth user lamented, "More of Our Tax Dollars wasted."

A fifth critic joked, "Maybe the people thought that the Trumpster was going to speak at it...so they stayed away...?"

Some attempted to explain the sparse attendance by suggesting that it could be the sound check and not the actual performance. It is unclear if that was the case.

Others pointed out that the footage of the fair was filmed on a weekday morning when most people would be at work – particularly on the week of the 4th of July holiday.

This sparked a conversation on the scheduling decision, as one person to asked, "Why would they book this for 11am on a Tuesday?" while another person added, "Tuesday mid-day. People are either working at their jobs, or protesting something somewhere."

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Trump Boasts About 'Fantastic Job' Planning Fair

Trump claimed Joe Biden and Barack Obama could not have pulled off a similar event.
Source: MEGA

Trump claimed Joe Biden and Barack Obama could not have pulled off a similar event.

This comes one day after Trump bragged about the event as he took a jab at former presidents in a post shared to Truth Social.

"Do you think people appreciate what a fantastic job we did in building and operating the Great American State Fair at the National Mall, packed with happy people, and everybody loving it?" he wrote on June 29. "Ask yourself this simple question, 'DO YOU THINK THAT OBUMA OR SLEEPY JOE BIDEN COULD HAVE DONE IT?' THE ANSWER IS NO!"

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Confederate Flag Controversy Sparks Backlash at Fair

A confederate flag was reportedly seen at the booth for North Carolina.
Source: @ReubenJones1x

A confederate flag was seen at the booth for North Carolina.

This comes after one of the booths celebrating the 50 states sparked controversy by displaying an image of the Confederate flag.

As Radar previously reported, the controversial symbol was seen in the exhibit for North Carolina.

The video quickly went viral, and North Carolina Democratic Governor Josh Stein weighed in on the situation.

"This display does not reflect the North Carolina that we love," he said in a statement. "America 250 is about unity and bringing our nation together. Glorifying this divisive Confederate symbol does the exact opposite. We demand the organizers stop dishonoring the flag of North Carolina."

This also caused one of the pavilion's sponsors to abruptly drop out of the event.

"We were unaware that an image of the Confederate flag was included in a video as part of this exhibit, and we have withdrawn our participation," the North Carolina-based Mt. Olive Pickle Co. said in an announcement of their own shared to X. "Our company stands on values of human dignity, opportunity and freedom."

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