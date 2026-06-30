Trump's 'Embarrassing' Great American State Fair Attendance Revealed in Awkward Video — After Prez Bragged Obama and Biden Couldn't Have Planned Event

Throughout the day, other clips that also appeared to show lackluster attendance with mostly small, scattered crowds surfaced online, leading some critics to mock the event.

One X user wrote, "None of their family or friends show up? This doesn't seem real," as another chimed in, "How embarrassing, but they knew what they signed up for."

A third person said, "That’s even worse than I imagined," and a fourth user lamented, "More of Our Tax Dollars wasted."

A fifth critic joked, "Maybe the people thought that the Trumpster was going to speak at it...so they stayed away...?"

Some attempted to explain the sparse attendance by suggesting that it could be the sound check and not the actual performance. It is unclear if that was the case.

Others pointed out that the footage of the fair was filmed on a weekday morning when most people would be at work – particularly on the week of the 4th of July holiday.

This sparked a conversation on the scheduling decision, as one person to asked, "Why would they book this for 11am on a Tuesday?" while another person added, "Tuesday mid-day. People are either working at their jobs, or protesting something somewhere."