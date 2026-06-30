EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Facing Accusations He's Set to Turn Family's Princess Diana Gravesite Visit Into Photo Opportunity

During the visit, Archie and Lilibet are reportedly set to see the grave of their grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales, for the first time at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, just days after what would have been her 65th birthday.

The estate, run by Diana's brother Charles Spencer, is open to visitors only during July and August.

Speculation intensified about a possible visit to Diana's resting place by the Duke of Sussex and his family after reports Althorp House will close to the public for two days while Harry and possibly Markle are in Britain.

Although no official reason has been given, the timing has fueled suggestions the family intends to visit the secluded island where Diana is buried in the ornamental lake on the estate.