Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Facing Accusations He's Set to Turn Family's Princess Diana Gravesite Visit Into Photo Opportunity

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's proposed visit to his mom's gravesite is facing backlash.

June 30 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry is facing claims a planned visit to his mother Princess Diana's grave with his children could become an unwanted photo opportunity as he prepares to return to Britain with Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet next month.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Harry, 41, is expected to travel from his California home with or without his wife, Markle, and their kids for events linked to the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham, alongside engagements with the charities WellChild and Scotty's Little Soldiers.

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Diana Grave Visit Planned

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Duke of Sussex, her with wife Meghan Markle, is said to be planning a private visit to Princess Diana's grave.

During the visit, Archie and Lilibet are reportedly set to see the grave of their grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales, for the first time at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, just days after what would have been her 65th birthday.

The estate, run by Diana's brother Charles Spencer, is open to visitors only during July and August.

Speculation intensified about a possible visit to Diana's resting place by the Duke of Sussex and his family after reports Althorp House will close to the public for two days while Harry and possibly Markle are in Britain.

Although no official reason has been given, the timing has fueled suggestions the family intends to visit the secluded island where Diana is buried in the ornamental lake on the estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Althorp Closure Sparks Buzz

Photo of Althorp House
Source: MEGA

Althorp House has scheduled a temporary two-day closure to the public.

A source familiar with the estate said: "Closing Althorp during its limited public opening season is something that very rarely happens, so it has inevitably attracted attention.

"Whenever arrangements like this are made, people begin speculating about the reasons behind them, particularly when they involve Harry and his family. "There is a genuine feeling among those connected to the estate that this should remain an intensely private moment centered on Diana's memory."

"The hope is that any visit to her gravesite is carried out quietly and respectfully, without becoming overshadowed by publicity or turning into another media event," the insider noted.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Observers have expressed concern over potential commercial media coverage.

Another source said: "Any visit Harry makes to Britain inevitably attracts huge public and media attention, but when it involves Diana's legacy, the level of interest is even greater. Those connected to Althorp would much rather see the occasion remain a deeply personal act of remembrance, reflecting the significance of the place for Harry and his children.

"At the same time, there is lingering unease among some observers because previous Sussex projects have drawn heavily on private family moments. There is concern that images or details from what should be an intimate visit could eventually find their way into future commercial ventures, whether that is another documentary, a memoir, or social media content."

The insider added, "The feeling is that Diana's gravesite should never become part of a wider publicity narrative, but remain a place for quiet reflection and respect."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Luigi Mangione must come up with a new strategy to fight murder charges in his upcoming trials.

EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Likely to 'Exploit' Alleged CEO Killer’s Popularity — Amid Shift to Secret New Defense Strategy

Photo of Prince William and Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: The Heartbreaking Way Prince William is 'Channelling the Spirit of Tragic Mom Diana' on Her 65th Birthday

Return To Britain

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle allegedly knelt silently against Princess Diana's stone burial marker.

The trip would mark the first time Archie and Lilibet have visited Diana's final resting place, something Harry has previously suggested was impossible because of security concerns following changes to his publicly funded protection after he stepped back as a working royal in 2020.

Reports have suggested the Sussexes received assurances ahead of the visit, although sources have stressed security arrangements are handled by the Home Office and are not determined by King Charles, 77.

Althorp was Diana's childhood home following her parents' divorce until her marriage to the then-Prince Charles. She died aged 36 after suffering injuries in a car crash in Paris in August 1997, when Harry was just 12.

Harry previously described returning to Althorp with Meghan in 2022, writing in his memoir Spare: "At long last I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet Mum."

He recalled placing flowers on Diana's grave before leaving Meghan alone, adding: "When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone."

The visit will also be the first time Archie and Lilibet have been in Britain since attending celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, following the couple's departure from Frogmore Cottage in 2023 after the publication of Spare.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.