EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Facing Accusations He's Set to Turn Family's Princess Diana Gravesite Visit Into Photo Opportunity
June 30 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is facing claims a planned visit to his mother Princess Diana's grave with his children could become an unwanted photo opportunity as he prepares to return to Britain with Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet next month.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Harry, 41, is expected to travel from his California home with or without his wife, Markle, and their kids for events linked to the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham, alongside engagements with the charities WellChild and Scotty's Little Soldiers.
Princess Diana Grave Visit Planned
During the visit, Archie and Lilibet are reportedly set to see the grave of their grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales, for the first time at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, just days after what would have been her 65th birthday.
The estate, run by Diana's brother Charles Spencer, is open to visitors only during July and August.
Speculation intensified about a possible visit to Diana's resting place by the Duke of Sussex and his family after reports Althorp House will close to the public for two days while Harry and possibly Markle are in Britain.
Although no official reason has been given, the timing has fueled suggestions the family intends to visit the secluded island where Diana is buried in the ornamental lake on the estate.
Althorp Closure Sparks Buzz
A source familiar with the estate said: "Closing Althorp during its limited public opening season is something that very rarely happens, so it has inevitably attracted attention.
"Whenever arrangements like this are made, people begin speculating about the reasons behind them, particularly when they involve Harry and his family. "There is a genuine feeling among those connected to the estate that this should remain an intensely private moment centered on Diana's memory."
"The hope is that any visit to her gravesite is carried out quietly and respectfully, without becoming overshadowed by publicity or turning into another media event," the insider noted.
Another source said: "Any visit Harry makes to Britain inevitably attracts huge public and media attention, but when it involves Diana's legacy, the level of interest is even greater. Those connected to Althorp would much rather see the occasion remain a deeply personal act of remembrance, reflecting the significance of the place for Harry and his children.
"At the same time, there is lingering unease among some observers because previous Sussex projects have drawn heavily on private family moments. There is concern that images or details from what should be an intimate visit could eventually find their way into future commercial ventures, whether that is another documentary, a memoir, or social media content."
The insider added, "The feeling is that Diana's gravesite should never become part of a wider publicity narrative, but remain a place for quiet reflection and respect."
Return To Britain
The trip would mark the first time Archie and Lilibet have visited Diana's final resting place, something Harry has previously suggested was impossible because of security concerns following changes to his publicly funded protection after he stepped back as a working royal in 2020.
Reports have suggested the Sussexes received assurances ahead of the visit, although sources have stressed security arrangements are handled by the Home Office and are not determined by King Charles, 77.
Althorp was Diana's childhood home following her parents' divorce until her marriage to the then-Prince Charles. She died aged 36 after suffering injuries in a car crash in Paris in August 1997, when Harry was just 12.
Harry previously described returning to Althorp with Meghan in 2022, writing in his memoir Spare: "At long last I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet Mum."
He recalled placing flowers on Diana's grave before leaving Meghan alone, adding: "When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone."
The visit will also be the first time Archie and Lilibet have been in Britain since attending celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, following the couple's departure from Frogmore Cottage in 2023 after the publication of Spare.