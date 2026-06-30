EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Likely to 'Exploit' Alleged CEO Killer’s Popularity — Amid Shift to Secret New Defense Strategy

Mangione is being held at a federal jail in Brooklyn while awaiting two trials for the December 4, 2024, killing of Thompson outside a midtown Manhattan hotel.

He is set to go to trial in a state case on Sept. 8, while his federal trial, which involves stalking charges, was recently pushed back to next January. That should give his defense team plenty of time to figure out a new strategy.

Sam Bassett, criminal defense attorney with Minton, Bassett, Flores & Carsey, told Radar that lawyers should embrace Mangione's cult status.

"I believe they will do all they can, within the law, to zealously defend their client," Bassett said. "There is support in the community for Mangione for reasons other than the specific evidence in the case, so perhaps there is a way to exploit that with a jury in NYC."