Luigi Mangione's Court Chaos: Accused CEO Killer Got 'Trapped' in Elevator Before Facing Judge — As Federal Trial Is Pushed Back to Next Year

The 28-year-old has faced multiple snafus during the extended wait for his day in court, which has now been pushed back to next year .

Luigi Mangione 's latest hearing ahead of his upcoming federal trial had some real ups and downs , RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the alleged assassin reportedly got stuck in an elevator on the way to the courtroom.

Building engineers had to be called and were able to get Mangione and the two deputies with him out of the elevator, causing a nearly 30-minute delay before the hearing could get underway.

As Mangione was being brought up to the hearing on Monday, June 29, the elevator, packed with the accused killer and several armed guards, apparently became stuck.

Luigi Mangione Federal Case: Trial pushed back to January 2027 + Mangione may have been stuck in an elevator?! pic.twitter.com/aTo0RIuma8

"When he sat down, he was very, very chatty with his defense attorneys," journalist Laurin Conlin , who was in court for the hearing, shared on X. "He appeared to be really happy. He was laughing; he was smiling. They were all kind of laughing. And he seemed like he was telling them a story or something."

When he did finally make it out of the elevator, witnesses inside the courtroom said Mangione was forced to enter through a different door and found himself awkwardly weaving his way through the gallery to get to the defense table. But it seemed like he kept it all in stride.

Once the laughter subsided and the hearing was finally able to get underway, Judge Margaret Garnett announced she was delaying his federal trial to January 2027 to allow time for the separate state case against Mangione, scheduled to start Sept. 8. The federal trial was originally set to begin in October, but the judge wanted to avoid any possible crossover time between the two.

"In my view, it’s simply impossible to be moving through the jury selection process in this case while the defendant and his counsel are fully occupied by conducting the state trial," Garnett said.

Mangione's lawyers declined to comment on the date change outside the courtroom, but attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo briefly addressed the delay.

"It was some sort of elevator issue; that’s all I know," she said before hurrying past reporters.