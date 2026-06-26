Luigi Mangione's Lawyer Accuses Prosecutors of Trying to 'Prejudice' Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin as She Shuts Down Plea Deal Rumors

In a sharply worded statement provided to NBC New York, defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo rejected the report and accused prosecutors and law enforcement of using anonymous leaks to undermine her client's right to a fair trial.

"This information attributed to 'anonymous sources' is part of a troubling, deliberate pattern by prosecutors and law enforcement to prejudice Luigi, manipulate public opinion, and violate his constitutional right to a fair trial and impartial jury," Agnifilo said.

She added: "Every defendant in America is presumed innocent until proven guilty, including Luigi, who has to fight the same charges twice."