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Home > News > Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione's Lawyer Accuses Prosecutors of Trying to 'Prejudice' Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin as She Shuts Down Plea Deal Rumors

Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione's attorney is forcefully pushing back against reports claiming the accused killer is negotiating a guilty plea with federal prosecutors.

June 26 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

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Luigi Mangione's attorney is forcefully pushing back against reports claiming the accused killer is negotiating a guilty plea with federal prosecutors, accusing law enforcement of attempting to sway public opinion while insisting the latest claims are untrue, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Earlier Thursday, it was reported Mangione's legal team had been engaged in discussions with prosecutors about a potential plea agreement ahead of Monday's scheduled conference in federal court.

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Luigi's Team Shutdown Rumors of Potential Plea Agreement

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Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo rejected the report.

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In a sharply worded statement provided to NBC New York, defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo rejected the report and accused prosecutors and law enforcement of using anonymous leaks to undermine her client's right to a fair trial.

"This information attributed to 'anonymous sources' is part of a troubling, deliberate pattern by prosecutors and law enforcement to prejudice Luigi, manipulate public opinion, and violate his constitutional right to a fair trial and impartial jury," Agnifilo said.

She added: "Every defendant in America is presumed innocent until proven guilty, including Luigi, who has to fight the same charges twice."

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Case Moves Toward Jury Selection

Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

The statement came as prosecutors and defense attorneys jointly submitted a brief letter to U.S. District.

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The statement came as prosecutors and defense attorneys jointly submitted a brief letter to U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett advising they will be prepared to address proposed juror questionnaires and scheduling issues during the June 29 conference.

According to the filing obtained by Radar, the one-page letter makes no mention of plea negotiations, a proposed guilty plea or any agreement between the parties. Instead, it focuses on procedural matters related to jury selection and the next phase of the case.

Juror questionnaires are commonly used in high-profile criminal cases to help screen prospective jurors before formal jury selection begins.

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Trial Spotlight Burns Brighter

Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

The latest filing comes as intense public interest continues to surround the federal prosecution of Mangione,

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The latest filing comes as intense public interest continues to surround the federal prosecution of Mangione, who has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

As Radar previously reported, Mangione’s legal team recently abandoned plans to pursue an extreme emotional disturbance defense in his parallel New York state murder case after initially indicating they intended to rely on the strategy.

The reversal came after the defense faced a deadline to disclose psychiatric evidence to prosecutors, while Mangione continues to maintain his not guilty plea.

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Legal Fight Heats Up

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Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Monday's conference is expected to focus on trial logistics rather than evidence, with the parties set to discuss proposed juror questionnaires and scheduling before Judge Garnett.

Radar also previously reported Mangione's attorneys recently accused federal prosecutors of violating his constitutional rights in the closely watched case, marking yet another contentious dispute between the defense and the government.

Monday's conference is expected to focus on trial logistics rather than evidence, with the parties set to discuss proposed juror questionnaires and scheduling before Judge Garnett.

For now, despite widespread speculation surrounding a possible plea agreement, Mangione's attorney is publicly denying the reports while arguing anonymous leaks threaten her client's constitutional rights, as the latest court filing reflects routine pretrial preparations ahead of Monday's hearing.

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