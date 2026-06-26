'It's Sickening': Michelle Obama Dragged for Calling Husband Barack a 'Mature, Highly Intelligent and Selfless President' in New Interview

Further, Michelle, 62, described Barack, 64, as "selfless," telling People, "The hope and the joy that people felt during our administration had to do with the character of this leader. He made this country proud in a very unique way."

Barack, though, was a relatively divisive president, and the public hasn't forgotten it.

Individuals on X weren't interested in glossing over Barack's history. After all, it wasn't completely squeaky clean. A person said, "divided the f--k out of us are you kidding…he is a war criminal, and it's sickening people want to praise him like he's done wonderful things…he was the start of the end."

A second added, "I did not feel hope and joy during his administration. I tolerated it. Biden's administration, I suffered through. Just because we weren't literally trying to kill you doesn't mean we approve of what you've done to this country."