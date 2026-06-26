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Home > Politics > Michelle Obama

'It's Sickening': Michelle Obama Dragged for Calling Husband Barack a 'Mature, Highly Intelligent and Selfless President' in New Interview

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Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama supported the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center.

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June 26 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Michelle Obama has backed up her husband, former president Barack Obama, years after he left office, as they reflected on the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center.

The former first lady doted over her husband's leadership during his two terms from 2009 to 2017, describing him as a "mature president," adding that he was "highly intelligent," RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Michelle Obama Accused of Painting Husband With 'Squeaky Clean' Record

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A photo of Michelle and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama praised her husband in a new interview.

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Further, Michelle, 62, described Barack, 64, as "selfless," telling People, "The hope and the joy that people felt during our administration had to do with the character of this leader. He made this country proud in a very unique way."

Barack, though, was a relatively divisive president, and the public hasn't forgotten it.

Individuals on X weren't interested in glossing over Barack's history. After all, it wasn't completely squeaky clean. A person said, "divided the f--k out of us are you kidding…he is a war criminal, and it's sickening people want to praise him like he's done wonderful things…he was the start of the end."

A second added, "I did not feel hope and joy during his administration. I tolerated it. Biden's administration, I suffered through. Just because we weren't literally trying to kill you doesn't mean we approve of what you've done to this country."

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Barack Obama Accused of Driving Division

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The public claimed Barack Obama's terms weren't so perfect.

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Some people were scornful of the role party politics played in Barack's leadership.

One user claimed, "The first president that I can remember that openly demonized the other party, refused to work with them, and gaslit the American public on a consistent basis. Trump's election was simply a symptom of that division. He didn't beat Hillary (Clinton) because he was an amazing candidate. He beat her because America had had enough of Obama's divisive, elitist bulls--t and Hillary was painted in those same colors."

Another added, "His first joint meeting in the White House with Republicans, he said I won, you lost, you need to shut your mouth. Real mature."

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Public Slams Barack Obama's Ego

A photo of the Barack Obama Presidential Center
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama insisted he's uncomfortable being the center's namesake.

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Barack's more public presence lately has seemingly caused Americans to once again grow tired of hearing from him. One wrote, "Can someone please give me a name of any other former president that keeps rearing his head after he's left office as much as this guy does?"

The former president received pushback when his team decided to open the Barack Obama Presidential Center, which operates as a museum, library, housing, and more.

According to Michelle, the ego people assign to him couldn't be further from the truth. She claimed, "He's completely uncomfortable with this thing being about him."

In response, individuals dared him to change the name of the center. One noted, "Rename it. Dare you. Rename it to MLK or Frederick Douglass Center. Dare you."

Michelle added, "I was like, 'No, no. Gandhi will have his own museum. I think people coming here want to hear about you.'"

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Donald Trump Questions Center's Budget

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A photo of Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and Michelle Obama
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The center was funded through private donations.

Despite some public misconceptions, the center's opening had a minimal toll on taxpayers. The bulk of the construction was funded by private donations to the Obama Foundation. It cost $850million with contributions coming from Jeff Bezos, who chipped in $100million, and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, who donated $125million.

Taxpayers did foot a $120million bill, though, for infrastructure upgrades and roads nearby.

President Trump, a longtime foe of Barack, complained about the construction, claiming they were over-budget.

He said, "And (Barack) said something to the effect, 'I only want DEI, I only want woke.' He wants woke people to build it. Well, he got woke people, and they have massive cost overruns; the job is stopped. I don't know, it's a disaster."

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