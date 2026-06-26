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Home > News > Kai Trump

'Never Gotten That Before': Kai Trump Left Shocked After Being Referred to as 'Some Random Girl' While Jogging With Famous Influencer Big John

Photo of Kai Trump and Big JohnPhoto
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram, Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump and Big John's run saw him get all the attention.

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June 26 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump got a brutal reality check after being dismissed as "some random girl' while jogging with a hunky golf influencer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donald Trump's social media-loving granddaughter, 19, brought YouTuber Big John along for a run past Washington, D.C.'s iconic monuments for a new vlog, but when a group of his fans stopped him for selfies, they had no clue who she was.

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Kai Trump Featured Big John in Her Latest Vlog

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Photo of Kai Trump and Big John
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump brought Big John along on a run for her vlog.

Big John — whose real name is John Fischer — has 81.6 thousand YouTube subscribers for his humorous golf-related videos, compared to Kai's whopping 1.5 million. However, he's recently exploded in popularity thanks to his hilarious, often hungover running clips and snappy catchphrases.

Kai described how she was scrolling one day a few months back and came across his Big John Run TikTok page and has been a fan ever since.

"This is all very new to me. Yeah, I just blew up like three months ago," he noted about his newfound fame as they were in the car heading to the monuments. "I did construction. No, I literally I was a blue collar kid. I did golf content for like two years, but then like just this past three months, I decided to fog it up and go on runs. And then now we're here."

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Big John Swarmed by Fans Who Didn't Recognize Kai Trump

Photo of Big John
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Big John was greeted by fans on his jog with Kai Trump.

As John and Kai kicked off their run, the pair shouted his signature catchphrase, "All heart!" to amused passersby while chatting about the upcoming UFC 250 event that weekend, which Kai's grandfather was set to host at the White House.

After breezing past the Washington and Lincoln memorials, they were stopped by a group of four young men who immediately recognized John, calling him back for fist bumps and selfies.

But Kai got a humbling wake-up call when the fans had absolutely no idea who she was, despite her Secret Service detail and her frequent appearances alongside the president at some of the nation's highest-profile events.

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Kai Trump Branded 'Some Random Girl' by Big John's Fans

Photo of Kai Trump and Big John
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump and Big John went on a 2.6 mile run together.

Kai was then told the guys started talking among themselves that John was jogging with "some random girl," with no clue that she was Trump's granddaughter.

She appeared to be left baffled by their comment.

"You know what? I've never gotten that before," she huffed as the pair went back to jogging, as Kai noted that she'd just been "big dogged" to use one of John's slang terms.

As they finished up their 2.6 mile run, John kept getting "All heart" shout-outs from fans, while the president's daughter seemingly went unnoticed beside him.

Despite Kai running past the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, she still went unnoticed.

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Kai Trump Has Become a Breakout Star by Her Grandfather's Side

Photo of Kai and Donald Trump
Source: @Variety/X

Kai Trump attended the New York Knicks Finals Game 3 with her grandfather.

Kai, who is Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump's eldest child, was catapulted into the spotlight after she gave a breakout speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

She is also no stranger to major public appearances with her grandfather.

Weeks ago, she stood by Donald's side when they attended a New York Knicks playoff game together at Madison Square Garden. The University of Miami golf recruit also recently soaked up moments of fame by attending UFC Freedom 250 with the president.

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