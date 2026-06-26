'Never Gotten That Before': Kai Trump Left Shocked After Being Referred to as 'Some Random Girl' While Jogging With Famous Influencer Big John

Big John — whose real name is John Fischer — has 81.6 thousand YouTube subscribers for his humorous golf-related videos, compared to Kai's whopping 1.5 million. However, he's recently exploded in popularity thanks to his hilarious, often hungover running clips and snappy catchphrases.

Kai described how she was scrolling one day a few months back and came across his Big John Run TikTok page and has been a fan ever since.

"This is all very new to me. Yeah, I just blew up like three months ago," he noted about his newfound fame as they were in the car heading to the monuments. "I did construction. No, I literally I was a blue collar kid. I did golf content for like two years, but then like just this past three months, I decided to fog it up and go on runs. And then now we're here."