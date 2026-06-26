Nancy Guthrie Bombshell: New Tip Claims Video of Savannah's Missing Mom Before Her Death and Information on Kidnappers Is Stored on Phone 'Stashed in Secure Location'

According to this individual, there was more than one person involved in Guthrie's disappearance. However, the person insisted, the information they are dangling allegedly contains details regarding the "main guy."

They also claimed the phone's location was "easy to access if you know where it is."

As Radar previously reported, the individual has written into TMZ before. After Guthrie was confirmed missing on February 1, authorities feared something sinister was at play. Despite sending out standard search and rescue teams, they also equipped homicide detectives.

Their fears seemed validated after ransom notes demanding cryptocurrency in exchange for Guthrie's return surfaced.

However, the alleged abductors weren't the only ones to contact the media. Another individual sent an email which claimed they had information on Nancy's disappearance, but would need a hefty payment in order to ensure their own safety.

The demand was not met.

Now, TMZ confirmed the latest update is from an individual with the same email address and references the same Bitcoin address.

The outlet is requesting one screengrab of Nancy to authenticate the tipster's claim before proceeding with further payment.

The note has been forwarded to the FBI.