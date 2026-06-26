Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Investigations > Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Bombshell: New Tip Claims Video of Savannah's Missing Mom Before Her Death and Information on Kidnappers Is Stored on Phone 'Stashed in Secure Location'

A photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: NBC

A new tip has reignited the Nancy Guthrie case.

Profile Image

June 26 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Nancy Guthrie's haunting missing person case has been reignited by an explosive tip.

While Savanna Guthrie's mother remains unfound nearly five months after her shocking disappearance, authorities insisted they were still on the hunt – and a video of the 84-year-old might just be the key to unlocking the mystery, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Tipster Offers Video of Nancy Guthrie

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA

An anonymous tipster claims there's a video of Guthrie from her final days.

Article continues below advertisement

An anonymous tipster, who previously claimed to know Guthrie's location and the kidnappers, requested one bitcoin from TMZ in exchange for information.

The individual claimed, "I have a phone stashed in a secure location guaranteeing both the information it stores and the safety of the phone."

The phone, the person claimed, allegedly has "a short video of the main guy with nancy the day that was probably her last, pictures of both involved, names and addresses and age."

Article continues below advertisement

Multiple People Involved in Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

A missing persons flyer for Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA

There are multiple voices attempting to reach authorities or the media.

Article continues below advertisement

According to this individual, there was more than one person involved in Guthrie's disappearance. However, the person insisted, the information they are dangling allegedly contains details regarding the "main guy."

They also claimed the phone's location was "easy to access if you know where it is."

As Radar previously reported, the individual has written into TMZ before. After Guthrie was confirmed missing on February 1, authorities feared something sinister was at play. Despite sending out standard search and rescue teams, they also equipped homicide detectives.

Their fears seemed validated after ransom notes demanding cryptocurrency in exchange for Guthrie's return surfaced.

However, the alleged abductors weren't the only ones to contact the media. Another individual sent an email which claimed they had information on Nancy's disappearance, but would need a hefty payment in order to ensure their own safety.

The demand was not met.

Now, TMZ confirmed the latest update is from an individual with the same email address and references the same Bitcoin address.

The outlet is requesting one screengrab of Nancy to authenticate the tipster's claim before proceeding with further payment.

The note has been forwarded to the FBI.

Article continues below advertisement

Guthrie's Grave Might Be in Mexico

A missing persons flyer for Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA

The latest tipster distanced themselves from other claims.

Article continues below advertisement

There are multiple tipsters, though, and this particular source made a succinct distinction as they wrote: "I am not the idiot who recently called in a tip about her burial site in Mexico."

The other tipster alleged Guthrie was buried in a dry riverbed in an area west of Nogales and near the Arizona border. The tip was fielded by Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, leader of the "Buscando Corazones" collective.

Volunteers searched the area, but neither law enforcement from Mexico nor the United States aided in the search.

READ MORE ON INVESTIGATIONS
Stephen A. Smith and Karmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith Refuses to Apologize For His Opinion on Karmelo Anthony Verdict and Blasts Convicted Teen Killer's Supporters — 'What Are You Defending?'

picture of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie

Inside Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Show Heartache: Staffers Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Agony as Anchor Discusses Ransom Note Bombshell Live on Air

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie Returns to NBC

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: NBC

Savannah got vulnerable in an interview with Hoda Kotb.

Savannah, 54, took a leave of absence from her post at the Today show shortly after Nancy's disappearance.

Weeks later, she made her emotional return with the support of the NBC family when she sat down for a heartbreaking interview with Hoda Kotb and pleaded for the kidnappers to return her missing mom.

She's since resumed her work on Today, and NBC has reportedly instructed guests not to discuss the disappearance or offer her condolences.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.