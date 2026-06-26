Nancy Guthrie Bombshell: New Tip Claims Video of Savannah's Missing Mom Before Her Death and Information on Kidnappers Is Stored on Phone 'Stashed in Secure Location'
June 26 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie's haunting missing person case has been reignited by an explosive tip.
While Savanna Guthrie's mother remains unfound nearly five months after her shocking disappearance, authorities insisted they were still on the hunt – and a video of the 84-year-old might just be the key to unlocking the mystery, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tipster Offers Video of Nancy Guthrie
An anonymous tipster, who previously claimed to know Guthrie's location and the kidnappers, requested one bitcoin from TMZ in exchange for information.
The individual claimed, "I have a phone stashed in a secure location guaranteeing both the information it stores and the safety of the phone."
The phone, the person claimed, allegedly has "a short video of the main guy with nancy the day that was probably her last, pictures of both involved, names and addresses and age."
Multiple People Involved in Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance
According to this individual, there was more than one person involved in Guthrie's disappearance. However, the person insisted, the information they are dangling allegedly contains details regarding the "main guy."
They also claimed the phone's location was "easy to access if you know where it is."
As Radar previously reported, the individual has written into TMZ before. After Guthrie was confirmed missing on February 1, authorities feared something sinister was at play. Despite sending out standard search and rescue teams, they also equipped homicide detectives.
Their fears seemed validated after ransom notes demanding cryptocurrency in exchange for Guthrie's return surfaced.
However, the alleged abductors weren't the only ones to contact the media. Another individual sent an email which claimed they had information on Nancy's disappearance, but would need a hefty payment in order to ensure their own safety.
The demand was not met.
Now, TMZ confirmed the latest update is from an individual with the same email address and references the same Bitcoin address.
The outlet is requesting one screengrab of Nancy to authenticate the tipster's claim before proceeding with further payment.
The note has been forwarded to the FBI.
Guthrie's Grave Might Be in Mexico
There are multiple tipsters, though, and this particular source made a succinct distinction as they wrote: "I am not the idiot who recently called in a tip about her burial site in Mexico."
The other tipster alleged Guthrie was buried in a dry riverbed in an area west of Nogales and near the Arizona border. The tip was fielded by Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, leader of the "Buscando Corazones" collective.
Volunteers searched the area, but neither law enforcement from Mexico nor the United States aided in the search.
Savannah Guthrie Returns to NBC
Savannah, 54, took a leave of absence from her post at the Today show shortly after Nancy's disappearance.
Weeks later, she made her emotional return with the support of the NBC family when she sat down for a heartbreaking interview with Hoda Kotb and pleaded for the kidnappers to return her missing mom.
She's since resumed her work on Today, and NBC has reportedly instructed guests not to discuss the disappearance or offer her condolences.