Nancy Guthrie Missing Update: New Search Launches in Mexico After Key Tip Is Revealed — As Savannah's Mother's Case Remains Cold 4 Months After Abduction

The volunteers were also joined by local criminal justice college students as they combed through a dry riverbed about five miles just south of the U.S. Mexico border, searching from sunup until 5 p.m. when the latest effort came to a close with no discovery of Guthrie's body.

The collective's leader, Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, previously told the Mexican news outlet El Impartial that the chilling call came in on the morning of June 10, directing searchers to a remote area where dozens of bodies have reportedly been unearthed over the years.

According to Ayala Ortiz, the tipster claimed the body was "located in the Mariposa area in a grave above a stream," but initial searches of the remote stretch turned up nothing related to Guthrie, who was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona, home on February 1.