Nancy Guthrie Missing Update: New Search Launches in Mexico After Key Tip Is Revealed — As Savannah's Mother's Case Remains Cold 4 Months After Abduction
June 18 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Additional desperate searches of a remote area outside Nogales, Mexico, have still failed to find the body of missing Nancy Guthrie, despite an anonymous tipster's detailed description of the location, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A third desperate search unfolded on June 17 when the local Buscando Corazones collective descended on the area alongside Mexican authorities. While officials were there for the group's safety, their presence underscored the growing urgency surrounding the hunt for answers south of the border in Guthrie's baffling disappearance.
College Students Join Collective Members In Search for Nancy Guthrie
The volunteers were also joined by local criminal justice college students as they combed through a dry riverbed about five miles just south of the U.S. Mexico border, searching from sunup until 5 p.m. when the latest effort came to a close with no discovery of Guthrie's body.
The collective's leader, Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, previously told the Mexican news outlet El Impartial that the chilling call came in on the morning of June 10, directing searchers to a remote area where dozens of bodies have reportedly been unearthed over the years.
According to Ayala Ortiz, the tipster claimed the body was "located in the Mariposa area in a grave above a stream," but initial searches of the remote stretch turned up nothing related to Guthrie, who was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona, home on February 1.
Mexican and U.S. Law Enforcement Not Taking Part in the Seatch
When Ayala Ortiz first revealed details about the anonymous call and search efforts, embattled Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos claimed his detectives hadn't been asked to take part in the hunt.
"We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico. At this time, we have not been contacted by Mexican authorities," he said in an online statement on June 11.
As for his team, Nanos noted, "This investigation remains active and ongoing, and we will continue to follow up on any credible information."
No New Leads in the Search for Nancy Guthrie
Guthrie's mysterious disappearance has continued to stump investigators ever since she vanished without a trace in the dead of night.
DNA taken from the home yielded no clues, as the samples were "mixed" in nature, coming from multiple people. That evidence has since been shipped to the FBI's elite crime lab in Quantico, Virginia, for advanced testing after Nanos initially sent the material to a private Florida laboratory that came up empty-handed.
The FBI was able to obtain a brief snippet of video from Guthrie's Nest front doorbell camera showing a masked man armed with a gun trying to disable the device shortly before the frail grandmother was taken from her home. Unfortunately, the visual evidence has yet to lead to a suspect, nor has the $1 million reward offered by Nancy's family, including her devastated daughter, Today co-host Savannah Guthrie.
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Savannah Guthrie Recalls How She Found Out Her Mom Had Vanished
Just before returning to Today on April 6, after nearly two months in Tucson awaiting word on her missing mom, Savannah described the frantic call from her sister, Annie, upon arriving at the home and not finding her mother there.
"She said, she’s gone," Savannah told former colleague Hoda Kotb. "And we – she was in a panic. I was in a panic. I'm, like, call 911. She’s like, I did. We've called them. They're here."
"And the doors were propped open, and there was blood on the front doorstep, and the ring camera had been yanked off, and so we were saying, this is, this is not OK. This isn’t, something is very wrong here," she continued.
As for the images of the masked man, the NBC personality confessed, "It’s just absolutely terrifying. It’s just totally terrifying. And I can’t imagine that that is who she saw standing over her bed. I can't, that's too much."