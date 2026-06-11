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Home > Ticker > Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie's 'Grave Found in Mexico': Huge Search Kicks Off After Anonymous Tip Claimed Savannah's Missing Mom Was Buried in 'Unmarked' Plot

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

A search is underway after an anonymous tipster claimed Nancy Guthrie is buried in Northern Mexico.

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June 11 2026, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

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A shocking and possibly heartbreaking development in the Nancy Guthrie abduction case took a dark turn after an anonymous tipster claimed her body is buried just south of the U.S.-Mexico border, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, leader of the "Buscando Corazones" collective, said her group received a call that the 84-year-old's body was buried in a dry riverbed in an area west of Nogales and near the Arizona border. Guthrie, 84, was kidnapped from her Tucson home on February 1 and has not been seen or heard from since.

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Massive Search Underway in Mexico For Nancy Guthrie After Tipster's Calls

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Photo of Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona, home on February 1.

A massive search began after the call came in on the morning of June 10, pointing to an area where several dozen bodies had been buried in the past, according to Ayala Ortiz.

So far, the body of Savannah Guthrie's missing mother has not been located.

The search group's leader said volunteers had already combed the area, including nearby streams, during an earlier operation. But despite receiving multiple tips from an anonymous informant, they have so far been unable to locate the alleged burial site.

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25 Buried Bodies Have Been Found in the Area the Tipster Described

Photo of Nancy Guthrie
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthrie vanished without a trace from her home, and the investigation has yielded little clues.

"We received an anonymous call telling us that the woman's remains were located in the Mariposa area in a grave above a stream, and on this occasion, we came to explore this stream that we had not been able to search during the first operation," Ayala Ortiz told the Mexican news outlet El Impartial.

She revealed that searchers from her collective, as well as others in the area, have found more than 25 bodies in unmarked graves in the vicinity, which they have since removed.

Ayala Ortiz vowed that search crews would continue combing the area in hopes of locating the remains of Nancy.

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A Masked, Armed Man Was at Nancy Guthrie's Front Door Before She Vanished

Photo of Nancy Guthrie suspect
Source: MEGA

A armed, masked man was at Nancy Guthrie's doorstep just before she went missing.

Despite an intensive search by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI, how and why Nancy was taken from her home in the dead of night remains a mystery.

The only major clue came on February 10, when the feds were able to work with Google and recover a brief but chilling video from Nancy's Nest doorbell camera, showing an ominous masked man with a handgun holstered in his belt within the hour she was taken from her house.

While stills from the video and the actual tape showing the man's clothing and movements were widely circulated, no strong leads came in from the public.

Savannah and her two offered up a $1 million reward in late February, leading to their beloved mom's recovery, which also has not led to any leads in finding either Nancy or her abductor.

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Savannah Guthrie 'Cries' Every Day While Grieving Her Missing Mom

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Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie just gave an update on how she's coping with the pain of her mother's mysterious disappearance.

News of the gravesite search comes three days after Savannah broke down in tears while revealing how she's coping with the agonizing disappearance of her mother during a June 8 appearance as guest co-host on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.

"I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home. And I’m grateful to have good friends and to be able to come to such a beautiful, joyous, and supportive place," she told Jenna Bush Hager. about dealing with grief.

"Like so many people out there, you can hold all of these things together," Savannah shared. "I try to tell my kids that, too. We can hold our sadness, and we can hold our joy. And if you don’t believe it, just watch me. I’m gonna show you."

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