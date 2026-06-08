Savannah Guthrie Cries 'Every Morning on the Way to Work' as Search Dwindles for Missing Mom Nancy — 4 Months After Elderly Woman's Abduction
June 8 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie is still strongly emotionally affected by her mother's shocking disappearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the Monday, June 8, episode of Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, the co-anchor admitted that she still cries daily as the search for her missing mom, Nancy, passes the four-month mark with little to no answers.
Savannah Guthrie Said It Was 'Really Hard to Come Back' to NBC
Savannah, 54, told Jenna Bush Hager that it's been "really hard to come back" and she's been "trying so hard to hold it together" after making her return to NBC.
"When I see you in the morning, I know you see me, no matter what is going on," she continued. "And sometimes that's almost too much because I feel like to do the job I gotta keep it together, pull it together. But I’m happy to be back. It’s like the two hours of my day — it’s not that I’m not thinking about it, because I am, but it’s something to do and it brings me a lot of joy to be with everybody. But, no, it’s not easy."
'I Cry Every Morning'
Despite having work as a brief distraction from her pain, she confessed that the grief is "always" with her.
"I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home," she shared. "And I’m grateful to have good friends and to be able to come to such a beautiful and joyous and supportive place. Like so many people out there, you can hold all of these things together. I try to tell my kids that too. We can hold our sadness and we can hold our joy. And if you don’t believe it, just watch me."
While she said she knew people probably wonder how she's able to keep herself together at work when her mother is still missing, she said she never forgets.
"We still need everybody’s prayers," Savannah added. "I wish someone would call and say what they know and tell the truth."
When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?
Nancy was last seen on the evening of January 31 after having dinner with her other daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Later that night, Cioni reportedly dropped her off at her Catalina Foothills home just before 10 p.m.
However, concerns were sparked the next day when Nancy didn't show up to a friend's house to watch a livestreamed church service together. Family was alerted, but no one else could get a hold of the 84-year-old either. Upon search of her home, Nancy's keys, phone, wallet and daily medications were all left inside, as if she had not intended to leave the property.
Her disappearance was reported to police on February 1. Days later, the FBI released photos and video of a masked man on her porch that wore a backpack, a holster and nondescript clothing.
Despite receiving thousands of tips over the past four months, authorities have yet to identify the suspect and Nancy is still missing.