Savannah Guthrie Cries 'Every Morning on the Way to Work' as Search Dwindles for Missing Mom Nancy — 4 Months After Elderly Woman's Abduction

Savannah, 54, told Jenna Bush Hager that it's been "really hard to come back" and she's been "trying so hard to hold it together" after making her return to NBC.

"When I see you in the morning, I know you see me, no matter what is going on," she continued. "And sometimes that's almost too much because I feel like to do the job I gotta keep it together, pull it together. But I’m happy to be back. It’s like the two hours of my day — it’s not that I’m not thinking about it, because I am, but it’s something to do and it brings me a lot of joy to be with everybody. But, no, it’s not easy."