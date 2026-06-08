Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Investigations > savannah guthrie

Savannah Guthrie Cries 'Every Morning on the Way to Work' as Search Dwindles for Missing Mom Nancy — 4 Months After Elderly Woman's Abduction

Savannah Guthrie admitted she cries everyday over her mother's disappearance.
Source: NBC; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie admitted she cries everyday over her mother's disappearance.

June 8 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Savannah Guthrie is still strongly emotionally affected by her mother's shocking disappearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On the Monday, June 8, episode of Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, the co-anchor admitted that she still cries daily as the search for her missing mom, Nancy, passes the four-month mark with little to no answers.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie Said It Was 'Really Hard to Come Back' to NBC

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Savannah Guthrie took a lengthy break from 'Today' after her mother's apparent abduction.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie took a lengthy break from 'Today' after her mother's apparent abduction.

Savannah, 54, told Jenna Bush Hager that it's been "really hard to come back" and she's been "trying so hard to hold it together" after making her return to NBC.

"When I see you in the morning, I know you see me, no matter what is going on," she continued. "And sometimes that's almost too much because I feel like to do the job I gotta keep it together, pull it together. But I’m happy to be back. It’s like the two hours of my day — it’s not that I’m not thinking about it, because I am, but it’s something to do and it brings me a lot of joy to be with everybody. But, no, it’s not easy."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Cry Every Morning'

Savannah Guthrie said she was 'grateful' for the support from friends at work.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie said she was 'grateful' for the support from friends at work.

Despite having work as a brief distraction from her pain, she confessed that the grief is "always" with her.

"I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home," she shared. "And I’m grateful to have good friends and to be able to come to such a beautiful and joyous and supportive place. Like so many people out there, you can hold all of these things together. I try to tell my kids that too. We can hold our sadness and we can hold our joy. And if you don’t believe it, just watch me."

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than four months.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than four months.

While she said she knew people probably wonder how she's able to keep herself together at work when her mother is still missing, she said she never forgets.

"We still need everybody’s prayers," Savannah added. "I wish someone would call and say what they know and tell the truth."

READ MORE ON INVESTIGATIONS
Eminem is allegedly determined to help ex-wife, Kim, as she faces personal struggles.

EXCLUSIVE: Eminem Steps Up for Ex — Sober Slim Shady Star Determined to Save Spiraling Kim

entagon files reveal four alleged alien races among us

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Aliens Among Us! Pentagon Files Revealed FOUR Different Races Discovered

When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been abducted from her Arizona home on February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been abducted from her Arizona home on February 1.

Nancy was last seen on the evening of January 31 after having dinner with her other daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Later that night, Cioni reportedly dropped her off at her Catalina Foothills home just before 10 p.m.

However, concerns were sparked the next day when Nancy didn't show up to a friend's house to watch a livestreamed church service together. Family was alerted, but no one else could get a hold of the 84-year-old either. Upon search of her home, Nancy's keys, phone, wallet and daily medications were all left inside, as if she had not intended to leave the property.

Her disappearance was reported to police on February 1. Days later, the FBI released photos and video of a masked man on her porch that wore a backpack, a holster and nondescript clothing.

Despite receiving thousands of tips over the past four months, authorities have yet to identify the suspect and Nancy is still missing.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.