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Home > News > Nancy Guthrie

Embattled Sheriff Leading Nancy Guthrie Search Claims to Have 'Secret' Information About Abduction of Missing Mom — But Cannot Share With Public

picture of Chris Nanos and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @News4TucsonKVOA-TV;Youtube/@savannahguthrie;Instagram

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says he has secret information about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

May 15 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

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The embattled sheriff leading the search for Nancy Guthrie says he has secret information about the missing mom's abduction — but he won't be making it public.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, 70, made the claim while insisting the case has not gone cold despite the fact no arrests or suspects have been named over 100 days since the 84-year-old went missing.

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Case 'Is Not Done'

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picture of Chris Nanos
Source: @News4TucsonKVOA-TV;Youtube

Chris Nanos hit back at claims the case has gone cold due to lack or arrests or suspects.

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He told KOLD there is "absolutely" information about Nancy's disappearance that has not been released to the public.

"It's not done because we got to keep it secret. It's done because we got to protect our case," he explained.

The sheriff then shared his optimism that investigators will find the masked man who took Nancy from her home and was caught on surveillance footage tampering with her doorbell camera.

"I believe at some point in time, we will make an arrest in this case," he continued. "And whoever that individual is, that individual will have a right to a fair and impartial trial."

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'Snail's Pace' DNA Testing

picture of nancy guthrie and savannah guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie;Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has not been seen since January 31.

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Nancy, mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on January 31, when she was dropped off at her Arizona home after dinner with her daughter, Annie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.

Her front doorbell camera was disconnected, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation later recovered footage of a masked suspect with a backpack on her doorstep.

Several ransom letters were also sent to TMZ and local news affiliates, and this week a single strand of DNA recovered from the scene was undergoing extensive testing at an FBI crime lab after Pima County authorities initially sent it to a private lab in Florida.

That testing, Nanos said, "moves at a snail's pace."

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'We're Not Going to Give Up'

Photos of Nancy Guthrie suspect
Source: @FBIDirectorKash/Instagram

Nanos hopes to find the suspect from doorbell camera footage provided by locals.

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Once it's completed, Pima County detectives hope to locate the person responsible for Nancy's abduction and connect him or her to digital evidence as they comb through "thousands and thousands of video" from local intersections and Ring doorbell cameras, Nanos told People.

"There's way too much work to be done, that is ongoing, with some of the physical evidence we have," he said. "And we're not going to give up on it just because it's been 100 days."

At the same time, Nanos said he understood the public's frustration over the lack of answers.

"But this is just like any other case," he said. '"Sometimes it takes a long time."

The sheriff went on to explain he believes much of the public criticism over his handling of the case overlooks the realities of how complex criminal investigations unfold — especially when detectives are intentionally withholding information.

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Khloe Kardashian and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @KhloeKardashian/Youtube; @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Khloe Kardashian is shocked Nancy's case still hasn't been resolved.

"The sheriff doesn't do the investigation, his team does," Nanos said. "There are several people dedicated to this team, and they are the talent.

"Criticizing those who are actually out there touching it, smelling it, handling it, doing that work - that's just absolutely shameful," he continued. "Those young men and women are working hard every day."

Khloe Kardashian is the latest big name star to question the delay in cracking the case.

Speaking on her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, she said "I mean, is that not heartbreaking? This is 2026. There is nothing? That is mind-blowing."

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