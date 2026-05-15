Embattled Sheriff Leading Nancy Guthrie Search Claims to Have 'Secret' Information About Abduction of Missing Mom — But Cannot Share With Public

He told KOLD there is "absolutely" information about Nancy's disappearance that has not been released to the public.

"It's not done because we got to keep it secret. It's done because we got to protect our case," he explained.

The sheriff then shared his optimism that investigators will find the masked man who took Nancy from her home and was caught on surveillance footage tampering with her doorbell camera.

"I believe at some point in time, we will make an arrest in this case," he continued. "And whoever that individual is, that individual will have a right to a fair and impartial trial."