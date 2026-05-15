Khloe Kardashian Rages Over Nancy Guthrie's Mysterious Disappearance and Calls Out Missing Woman's 'Suspicious' Son-in-Law

"It's 2026, what do you mean we can't find her?" Khloé said while discussing the case, adding she believes there are still "too many unanswered questions" surrounding the investigation.

The TV star also raised eyebrows after suggesting Nancy's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, appeared "suspicious," fueling growing speculation among online sleuths who have become consumed by the bizarre mystery. Cioni, along with members of the family, including Today host and Nancy's daughter, Savannah Guthrie, have since been cleared as suspects.

As Radar previously reported, the haunting case has spiraled into one of the internet’s most disturbing true crime obsessions, with theories intensifying as investigators continue struggling to produce concrete answers.