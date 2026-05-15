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Home > Celebrity > Khloe Kardashan

Khloe Kardashian Rages Over Nancy Guthrie's Mysterious Disappearance and Calls Out Missing Woman's 'Suspicious' Son-in-Law

Khloe Kardashian and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @KhloeKardashian/Youtube; @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Khloe Kardashian is shocked that missing woman Nancy Guthrie's case still hasn't been resolved.

May 14 2026, Published 9:33 p.m. ET

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Khloé Kardashian is fueling fresh conspiracy theories surrounding the chilling abduction of missing woman Nancy Guthrie, and even the reality star admitted she believes authorities may not be telling the public everything, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Khloé sits down with Ashley Flowers of Crime Junkie as they both openly question how Nancy could seemingly vanish without a trace in 2026. Khloé tells listeners the baffling case continues haunting her, although she still believes the elderly woman is still alive.

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'It's 2026, What Do You Mean We Can't Find Her?'

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Photo of Nancy Guthrie
Source: FACEBOOK

Khloe Kardashian added she believes there are still too many unanswered questions surrounding the investigation.

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"It's 2026, what do you mean we can't find her?" Khloé said while discussing the case, adding she believes there are still "too many unanswered questions" surrounding the investigation.

The TV star also raised eyebrows after suggesting Nancy's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, appeared "suspicious," fueling growing speculation among online sleuths who have become consumed by the bizarre mystery. Cioni, along with members of the family, including Today host and Nancy's daughter, Savannah Guthrie, have since been cleared as suspects.

As Radar previously reported, the haunting case has spiraled into one of the internet’s most disturbing true crime obsessions, with theories intensifying as investigators continue struggling to produce concrete answers.

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The Shocking Mystery of Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapping

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: TODAY/YOUTUBE

Nancy Guthrie’s daughter, Savannah Guthrie, and her co-hosts were forced to navigate emotional on-air moments as public scrutiny has intensified.

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The shocking mystery has become so widely discussed that it even spilled onto NBC’s Today show, where Savannah and her co-hosts were forced to navigate emotional on-air moments as public scrutiny has intensified.

Radar later revealed that Savannah at times appeared visibly emotional during broadcasts as speculation surrounding her mother’s kidnapping and disappearance continued dominating headlines and social media conversations.

Khloé's comments only added fresh fuel to the already explosive mystery, with fans flooding online forums insisting "something isn't adding up."

The Kardashians star’s remarks also reignited disturbing theories surrounding a possible motive behind the disappearance after prior reports explored speculation that whoever may be responsible allegedly wanted to emotionally "make Savannah suffer."

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Human Remains Discovered

Savannah Guthrie and her mom Nancy Guthrie
Source: NBC

Many followers are convinced the mystery may involve far more than a random disappearance.

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That chilling new angle has only deepened public fascination surrounding the case, with many followers convinced the mystery may involve far more than a random disappearance.

Meanwhile, amateur sleuths continue questioning whether investigators have disclosed all available information, especially as the case drifts dangerously close toward cold case territory.

The latest shocking twist came after human remains discovered near an Arizona property sparked widespread panic online, with many fearing the bones could belong to Nancy.

Radar exclusively reported authorities later confirmed the remains were not linked to the missing woman after investigators completed their examination.

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Khloe Kardashian and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @KhloeKardashian/ Youtube; @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Khloe Kardashian has become emotionally invested and investigators have remained tight-lipped about several aspects of the case.

Khloé admitted she has become emotionally invested in the case, echoing concerns shared by thousands of viewers who believe critical details may still be hidden from the public.

Her podcast discussion quickly went viral, with fans praising the 41-year-old for voicing the same chilling questions many Americans have been asking for months.

Some online users even compared the saga to infamous unsolved disappearances that spiraled into nationwide obsessions because of bizarre timelines, conflicting statements, and the complete absence of breakthroughs.

Meanwhile, investigators have remained tight-lipped about several aspects of the case, only intensifying suspicions among followers desperate for answers.

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