Nancy Guthrie's Son-in-Law Seen in 'Different Light' After 'Creepy' School Videos Resurface — As Elderly Mom Remains Missing After 3 Months
May 1 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Newly resurfaced footage of Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, showing him in a surprisingly playful light, has sparked fresh chatter among true-crime sleuths, with some now questioning whether he’s still under suspicion in her mysterious disappearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The video showed the sixth-grade teacher and his students in a far more lighthearted, relaxed manner, as some armchair sleuths are now second-guessing their earlier suspicions about his possible involvement in the chilling case, while others thought he looked "creepy."
Tommaso Cioni Seen in His Teaching Role
Ever since Nancy's kidnapping on February 1, Cioni has been on leave from his job as a 6th-grade science and AP Biology teacher at BASIS Oro Valley School in Tucson, Arizona.
The veteran educator was seen making pasta as part of the school's project week, taking it from the tray to the boiling water while making a playful Italian gesture.
"The king of pasta," the school's Instagram Reel was titled with on-screen text reading: "Pov: You do project week with Mr. Cioni."
In another clip, seemingly taken after the 2024 Paris Summer Games, where breakdancing was introduced as a medal event, Cioni performed a short routine of lunges and arm swings, with "Practicing our break dancing before the next Olympics" written across the screen.
'He Creeps Me Out!'
Shana Lee, the internet sleuth who posted the videos to X, wrote in the caption, "Tommaso Cioni, Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law, shown here in a different light, in clips from May 2023 and August 2024, sourced from publicly available content."
"He’s creepy!" one person sneered about the bearded, mustachioed educator.
"This is weird. Just weird. He always looks mad," a second scoffed.
"He looks unapproachable and kinda mean," a third user shared.
'This Helps Me See Him As a Human Being'
However, others were more thoughtful.
"I'm not his biggest fan, but I do wonder if he was just messing around for the camera, playing up being Italian. I don't really see anything concerning here, and in fact, I think he comes across as a good teacher who enjoys what he does," a fourth person observed.
A fifth person commented."This helps me see him as a human being rather than some kind of monster. Critical thinkers need evidence from both sides to inform their opinions. I don’t have to like the man, but if he is truly innocent in the end, I’d feel bad about contributing to his crucifixion."
Early Allegations That Tommaso Cioni Was a 'Prime Suspect' in Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance
Cioni and his wife, Annie Guthrie, were the last to see Nancy alive, hosting her for dinner just hours before the 84-year-old was snatched from her Tucson, Arizona, home on February 1.
The couple dropped her off around 9:30 p.m. the night before, and alarm bells rang the next day when Annie realized her mother had missed her regular Sunday church service, prompting her to call 911 shortly after noon and kick off the frantic search.
Nancy has been missing for more than three months now, with no significant breaks in the case. Even a $1 million reward offered by the family hasn't turned up any new leads. Nancy's daughter, Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, returned to work on April 6, after spending more than a month in Tucson amid the desperate search for her mom.
Journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported early on that a trusted law enforcement source told her that Cioni was a "prime suspect in this case," although authorities later said they'd eliminated the entire Guthrie family as potential suspects.