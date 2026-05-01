Nancy Guthrie's Son-in-Law Seen in 'Different Light' After 'Creepy' School Videos Resurface — As Elderly Mom Remains Missing After 3 Months

The video showed the sixth-grade teacher and his students in a far more lighthearted, relaxed manner, as some armchair sleuths are now second-guessing their earlier suspicions about his possible involvement in the chilling case, while others thought he looked "creepy."

Newly resurfaced footage of Nancy Guthrie ’s son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, showing him in a surprisingly playful light, has sparked fresh chatter among true-crime sleuths, with some now questioning whether he’s still under suspicion in her mysterious disappearance , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tommaso Cioni put on a serious face while making pasta as part of his school's project week.

Ever since Nancy's kidnapping on February 1, Cioni has been on leave from his job as a 6th-grade science and AP Biology teacher at BASIS Oro Valley School in Tucson, Arizona.

The veteran educator was seen making pasta as part of the school's project week, taking it from the tray to the boiling water while making a playful Italian gesture.

"The king of pasta," the school's Instagram Reel was titled with on-screen text reading: "Pov: You do project week with Mr. Cioni."

In another clip, seemingly taken after the 2024 Paris Summer Games, where breakdancing was introduced as a medal event, Cioni performed a short routine of lunges and arm swings, with "Practicing our break dancing before the next Olympics" written across the screen.