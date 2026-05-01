Matt Lauer Accuser Felt 'Trapped' and Worried She'd Be 'Blamed' for Disgraced 'Today' Anchor's Alleged Sexual Assault

Nevils finally made an official complaint against Lauer in 2017, leading to his firing. At the time, Lauer denied the allegations, insisting that their encounters had been "completely mutual and consensual," and he has never been charged with any criminal wrongdoing in connection with her accusations.

But even after he was ousted from NBC, the producer said she'd practiced "avoidance" so adeptly that she was confused when someone attempted to find out how she was feeling.

"Someone asked me, you know, how I was doing with the trauma of what had happened to me, and I was just like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking — I have plenty of problems, but trauma isn’t one of them. I’m fine,'" she recalled.

Nevils noted that avoidance was a "classic symptom of PTSD" that she'd failed to recognize.